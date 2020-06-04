How The Coronavirus Has Both Infected Many Without Harm And Devastated Others
The surprising complexities of COVID-19 as explained by the data.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
Here's a time lapse of a stunning do-it-yourself construction job.
It cannot remain neutral when those values are under threat from racialized authoritarianism.
Thousands of workers in the US. with J-1 visas have been laid off as the coronavirus shut down the economy. They can't afford to fly to their home countries — and can't afford to stay.
I remember how tumultuous 1968 felt. Cops in riot gear and flaming storefronts are nothing new — but this time around, things feel even more dire.
The Juno spacecraft has been circling Jupiter since 2016. Here are four things we've learned so far about the biggest planet in the solar system.
The Icknield Way is the oldest road in England, but back in the 1950s and 60s, parts of it almost disappeared due to mapping issues.
The city endured unrest in 2015 during protests against police violence. With no curfew and few arrests, this week's demonstrations tell a different story.
As national protesters call for defunding police, a movement for anti-racist "people's budgets" is spreading from LA to Nashville to Grand Rapids.
Simple steps to take before hitting the streets.
Even fed-up tech workers are paralyzed by Silicon Valley's culture.
Hoverbikes are often heralded as technology of the future but hopefully not if they wipe out like this one in Dubai.
It depends on your priorities. Here's how I've determined mine.
Four-year-old Jackson discovers a baby black bear in Monroe, Louisiana.
A picture may say a thousand words, but what if the photograph has been fabricated? There are ways to spot a fake — you just have to look closely enough.
Prosecutors say Stig Engstrom, who killed himself in 2000, was the man who shot Olof Palme in 1986.
Doesn't look like some kind of coincidence.
A transgender woman arrested at a Seattle protest says guards ignored repeated harassment while she was held in jail without charges.
The numbers are from a survey by the Pew Research Center conducted in 2016.
When the back yard makes for the consummate green screen.
like many people, I want to come out of this pandemic like a butterfly with new skills, not a caterpillar with a neck cramp, and money can't buy better teachers than Aaron Franklin (barbecue) or Shonda Rhimes (screenwriting).
We can barely see the runway, let alone fathom how he pulled off this perfect landing.
Representation theory was initially dismissed. Today, it's central to much of mathematics.
The populations of the great apes were once nearly equal. Now, one great ape species — Homo sapiens — outnumbers the rest by almost 8 billion. How did we do it?
A rock slide near Sausalito, California rained on to this guy's Ford Expedition causing more than $21,000 in damage.
Kennedy Mitchum, a recent graduate of Drake University, convinced the famous dictionary brand to include more about systemic oppression in its definition.
When police discovered human remains on Chad Daybell's property, they may have taken a step closer to answering a question that family, friends and many others have been asking for months: where are Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow?
Most Republican senators weren't keen on hearing about President Trump's controversial tweet.
When Benita Alexander fell for celebrated doctor Paolo Macchiarini — while filming a documentary about him — she thought her biggest problem was a breach of journalistic ethics. Then things got really interesting.
I was a police officer for nearly ten years and I was a bastard. We all were.
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
From "The New York Times" and CrossFit to the L.A. Galaxy and "Vanderpump Rules," people are losing their jobs over racist or racially insensitive behavior. Here are all of them.
It's a delight from start to finish.
Wendi C. Thomas is a black journalist who has covered police in Memphis. One officer admitted to spying on her. She's on a long list of prominent black journalists and activists who have been subjected to police surveillance over decades.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ran as a progressive — but he was never really committed to racial justice or police reform.
It sounds counterintuitive, but explosives are apparently a well-used technique in quelling fires.
The working day was once ruled by time-wasting meetings and how much time we spent at our desks. When coronavirus sent everyone home, everything changed
Minneapolis councilmembers took a remarkable step in pledging to disband its police department. Other cities are heeding demands to reduce police resources.
Never send a dog to do a raccoon's job.
"I wish I was black, today more than ever," says one.
India, Brazil and South Africa have some of the world's most alarming COVID-19 trends.
As the 31st anniversary of TV's "Seinfeld" approaches, let's take a look at what science has to say about its most memorable episodes.
Here's how the league's shortened, travel-free format will affect those involved, from LeBron James to Mike D'Antoni
The HTC Vive VR headset turned this 81-year-old man into a cage fighter.