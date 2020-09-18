How The Beirut Explosion Was A Government Failure Of Monumental Proportions
Many people in Lebanon chalk up the August explosion to yet another case of government that lost its way.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
Well, that's one way to finish a meal.
A new documentary about the chance reunion of long-lost triplets contains a dark episode of American history at its core.
Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series "Ratched" seems to be a hot mess, according to reviews. Here are some of the most caustic comments critics have made about the show.
Actors make unconventional choices all the time in their approach of roles. This was his.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From "Get Lucky" to "Cake By The Ocean," this musical note has commanded the way pop music sounds over the past 10 years.
Apple unveiled several new products earlier this week and rolled out iOS 14 for existing devices. However, one new iOS 14 feature is confusing some users.
Reassessing history's most maligned ruler, notorious for fiddling while Rome burned.
Why have all of the prolific producer's streaming shows been so bad?
Vaccines have been providing a kind of hidden, unintended protection for over a century. Now scientists are racing to find out how it works.
Many people in Lebanon chalk up the August explosion to yet another case of government that lost its way.
The logbook is written from the white perspective, and its horrors are plain to see.
The HBO Max film "Unpregnant," about a teen who travels from Missouri to New Mexico to get an abortion, has received backlash from the Christian right. They're missing the point.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Little can compare to the healing power of silence.
Alexey Rom takes the disco classic is new heights.
Today, Amazon is offering up lifetime access to all 24 Rosetta Stone languages for just $159. Even better, you can learn on your phone, tablet and PC while maintaining your progress everywhere.
Over the course of a 1,100-mile road trip, we could have counted anything. Vultures. Thunderclouds. Trees. Instead, we tallied Toyota RAV4s, and 436 midsize SUVs later my brain is wallpaper paste.
Some pets rise to the occasion. Some nonchalantly look on.
Perhaps focusing on today's real harms could help us figure out how to start dealing with climate change. Here's one way to do that: by looking at the most significant climate threat unfolding in your own backyard.
If you've ever had a wild dream of living in a really narrow house, preferably located in London, now is your time. Apparently, someone is currently selling the thinnest house in London, which is only 5 ft 5 in wide.
Lady Gaga's music video for "911" takes you on a wild journey.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. To that end, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
A fully satisfying slow motion sensory experience.
Graphic designer Matt Shirley asked his Instagram followers from different states to vote whether they'd rather be hot or cold.
This terrible trend has targeted people who were poor, disabled or incarcerated and people of color.
How can Americans say they're the land of the free and have to face ridiculously long lines at the polls?
Climate change is killing Americans and destroying the country's physical infrastructure.
Time marches on, and so does Apple's pursuit of the perfect time, fitness, and health accessory.
This week, we've got OnlyFans spinoffs, "My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women," item drop when you kill me, "Is for me?" and life on Venus.
The money it would cost to destroy the tickets is far cheaper than the $9 million that it would cost the pizza chain if the tickets ended up in the hands of the general public and were redeemed for prizes.
Julie Nolke demonstrates how all of your friends react after you go viral.
Six students tested positive for covid-19 days before Attleboro High School in Massachusetts reopened its doors for the first day of school this week. Only five of them stayed home.
When millennials talk about being burned out, they are pointing to the failures of capitalism.
Oscar and Emmy winning special effects artist Howard Berger reviews and shares how scenes from movies like "The Wizard of Oz," "The Godfather" and "The Exorcist" were made.
There's a revolution in consumer content quality brewing and the movie and film studios don't seem to be paying much attention.
In the late 2000s, the CIA conducted a research project with Harvard University called Project Looking Glass, designed to understand why the intelligence community had failed to foil the September 11 attacks.
The enthusiasm is contagious.
As President Trump has bragged about leveraging his business acumen to financially steward the country, he has managed to lose an estimated $100 million on just two hotels that look like cash cows, but in reality, seem to be money pits.
Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport.
Andrew Huang had a Eureka! moment when he discovered that every song The Weeknd performs has the same four notes.
With Jimi Hendrix in possession of a three-month UK work permit, and so able to perform openly at last, the most urgent need was to find him a backing band.
If the actual wars among the stars are your favorite part of "Star Wars," this is the game for you. Pre-order now, and play it at launch on October 2nd.
The acclaimed singer was once famous for mythologizing the US. Now his "bossy and bitchy" new album expresses discomfort with the country.
A Canadian man has been charged with dangerous driving for allegedly taking a nap while his self-driving Tesla car clocked up more than 90 miles per hour.
Sometimes the best keyboardists are the ones with paws.