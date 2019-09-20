Popular
NOT JUST GRUMPY CAT
nytimes.com

The actress, well known for her deadpan comic role on "Parks and Recreation," brings nuance to her dramatic role in the thriller "Emily the Criminal."
WE LOVE STUFF

Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
maps before apps
edition.cnn.com

It's hard to believe, but once upon a time we navigated the world using pay phones, guide books and paper maps. Here's what travel was like before the digital revolution transformed the way we got around.
✫彡THE MORE YOU TOE
jezebel.com

"Designer vagina" surgery is thriving right now as the KarJenners et al try to force ultra-tight bodysuits down our throats. But why must vulvas be invisible?

Namespaces