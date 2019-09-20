How Tesla Is Putting The Squeeze On Their Competition With The Giga Press — The Biggest Die Casting Machines In The World
Here's how Tesla is using the world's most powerful die casting machines to revolutionize auto manufacturing.
Here's how Tesla is using the world's most powerful die casting machines to revolutionize auto manufacturing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This GMT800 fan fixed a random truck he saw in the parking lot for free.
Here's how Tesla is using the world's most powerful die casting machines to revolutionize auto manufacturing.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
On Friday morning, Tom Hanks announced that the Cleveland Indians were changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians.
InSight and Perseverance have sent back unprecedented data on everything from marsquakes to the Red Planet's inner layers.
This week, we've also got Milwaukee's NBA Championship and "Now replace _____ with women."
The chase starts at 3:20 and is heart-pumping to watch.
Recent transplants have learned not to say they moved from California when people ask.
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
David Begnaud spoke with COVID-19 patients in a Louisiana hospital and one man still refused to get vaccinated, despite his near fatal battle.
Not only does this bottle-inside-a-bottle situation allow for the perfect custom ratio for salad dressings, it looks cool as hell.
"Eighty-three percent is actually a substantial number and we're quite happy with it," the team's doctor said Friday of the estimated number who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Boasting a wingspan of 290 feet and a length of 275 feet, this thing is a beast.
CNBC created a calculator that factors in your salary, household size and metropolitan financial data to determine if you're within the threshold to be considered middle class.
Step 1. Obtain an old prison bus. Step 2. ???? Step 3. Profit.
A Times reporter leaving New Jersey for a new job in Texas asks his 2008 Smart car for one more easy-parking adventure.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has spent nearly three years attempting to understand the nature of the FBI's "supplemental investigation" of claims that emerged against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in the summer of 2018.
This polyglot travels to the American Southwest and impresses the locals with his knack for speaking Navajo.
As live audiences return to 'The Late Show' after over a year, Stephen Colbert talks the pandemic, Trump, and the talk show's next chapter.
It's the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. Let the people show nip!
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
You play with balls too big, you're bound to break something.
After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics is officially opening in Tokyo.
This cordless vacuum-sealer can extend the shelf life of your food up to five times, and you can get it for a sizable discount if you pre-order.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
Joggers are up to 35% off during the Huckberry summer sale. When the heat fades a bit, we're looking to start outdoor exercise again, so we might as well stock up.
Stories on major news sites like 'The Washington Post,' and 'New York Magazine' currently have porn embedded in them.
Down to his last rounds of ammunition, with bruises and a leg injury, the man was rescued by a helicopter crew that just happened by.
Anderson Cooper was stunned by the newly released audio from Donald Trump's interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book "I Alone Can Fix It."
Zuckerberg talks to Casey Newton about why he is putting his company's resources toward the "metaverse," a future that imagines an internet that combines physical, augmented and virtual realities.
This week we are taking advantage of summer weather to venturing outside and socialize again. And honestly, it's not worth the effort, because no one knows how to behave anymore.
Paul McCartney gets a digital make-over to look like a young Beatle in this funky music video with Beck.
"The inn was a boat. And then it became a life raft."
Born in Surf City USA and the descendant of an actual samurai, Japan's surfing superstar is ready for the sport's debut on the world stage.
Here's the official main trailer of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which will be released in theaters on October 22.
Flights are getting more expensive and can be canceled last minute.
Charlie Berens demonstrates how there's really just four types of "camp" people.
The men using international dating websites had troubling ideas about the shortcomings of American women.
"Right after we end forced indoctrination in our schools, we need to mandate that everyone stand for the Pledge of Allegiance," Walter Masterson quipped at a school board meeting.
They're not all anti-vaxxers and treating them as such is making things worse.
It's been 150 years since journalists regularly stood for office. There's a good reason they don't do it much anymore.
If you're feeling behind in life, here's a great explanation about why you shouldn't be discouraged.
Could eating freeze-dried organs be the key to living a longer life? Here's what you need to know about the latest dietary trend.
What do you do when you live at home, and your family thinks getting a COVID-19 shot could kill you?
The sheer degree of joy he shows launching himself into the pool is contagious.
Why do we expect teenagers to out-thrift major retailers?
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.