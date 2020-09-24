How Target Always Gets Shoppers To Spend More Money
Target has little tricks that gets its loyal customers to pay more.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Target has little tricks that gets its loyal customers to pay more.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
How manufacturers tried to sell consumers on a tiny DVD disc which was 8 centimetres in diameter.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How one magic word became a way of justifying Silicon Valley's unconstrained power.
"They'll make fun of you to your face and defend you behind your back."
In Arnold Schwarzenegger's first movie, "Hercules in New York," the original theatrical version had another actor dub his lines.
"We were on a family holiday trip. My brother asked if he could cross the river, I said 'yes but I don't think you'll make it.'"
A wise man once said, "Cats don't abide by the laws of nature."
There are many Bonds: Patriotic Bond, Cold War Bond, Shootout Bond. The best are vulnerable while maintaining a capacity for violence, while effortlessly wearing a tailored suit. Hardy meets all the criteria.
Target has little tricks that gets its loyal customers to pay more.
With around 13 million Americans unemployed and thousands of businesses permanently closed across the US, experts warn that more stimulus will be needed for economic recovery amid the ongoing pandemic.
Cables, Qi wireless chargers, power banks and more are on sale today at Amazon. Keep your phone, tablet and Switch juiced up everywhere you go.
If in an event of an emergency, how well could an ordinary passenger land a commercial 767 airliner?
Ring has announced the "Always Home Cam" during Amazon's annual product event, a new home security camera that can autonomously fly around your home to get different viewpoints when you're not home. It will be available starting in 2021 for $249.99.
The KHive aims to amplify and support the Democratic vice presidential nominee, but some of its members have crossed the line from ardent fandom to overt harassment.
Acting coach Keira Duffy reviews some of the most famous scenes of movie characters getting mad, from Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in "The Great Gatsby" to Samuel L. Jackson's iconic delivery of the Ezekiel 25:17 speech in "Pulp Fiction."
Airplanes can vanish without a trace. Why is effective tracking technology being ignored?
After a girl reported a suspicious TikTok profile, researchers detected aggressive adware in apps that had been downloaded 2.4 million times.
YouTuber NerdRush said, "I can't believe I did this," and honestly, we can't believe they did this either.
Robert Graysmith visiting the home of Bob Vaughn in "Zodiac" may be the scariest scene in David Fincher's filmography.
Everyone seems to experience the same issues when browsing through Netflix.
He says he will delete the photos. I don't believe him.
The fear that action to combat climate change has been too slow has led some scientists to test unconventional methods to stem the loss of Arctic sea ice.
When there's not enough space, a murphy bed comes in handy.
The room below one of the platforms was so secret, station management didn't even know it existed.
This was… quite a turn of events.
A Massachusetts construction worker's love of black licorice wound up costing him his life, doctors say.
The detail of this is mind-blowing.
On Sept. 23, 1970, nine women created their own tennis tournament to gain equality. Women in the sport are now using that platform to bring about change.
The state of Fall TV is... iffy. Here are a few new shows — and some timeless classics — to help you fill the season.
We're not sure what this person did to their Kia Sedona but it should be a crime.
The Iuventa ran hundreds of missions to save migrants from drowning off the coast of Libya. But after Europe cracked down on migration, its crew found themselves facing prosecution.
"I have no doubt that President Trump and Fox News have caused people to die." This is what it's like to lose your dad twice — first to Rush Limbaugh, then to the ICU as he battles a disease he believes is a hoax.
ESPN TV personality Stephen A. Smith delivered an incredibly moving speech about the Breonna Taylor ruling on "SportsCenter" on Wednesday.
In a wide-ranging interview, the legendary reporter gives a clinic on journalism, its intersection with politics, civil rights and the future of American culture.
They're not on the FDA's approved drugs list, and Amazon has banned the products, but we still found 66 listings for peptides available for sale on Amazon in August and September.
Not today of all days.
Constantly saying yes to everything and everyone drains us of time and energy. This episode helps explain the roots of people-pleasing behaviors and how you can say no more often.
Matt Brockman arranged an extraordinarily comprehensive medley of songs from TV, movies, musicals and commercials.
A soothing instrumental cover of the iconic 1980s yacht rock song.
In this week's Ask Polly, the Cut's advice columnist Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who can't get over the shame of her toxic past.
Orb Weaver spiders have a brain the size of a poppy seed and scientists say their webs are constructred as a map of their memories.
The HBO miniseries "The Murders at White House Farm," premiering September 24 on HBO Max, dramatizes the real-life 1985 killing of a family in rural England.
Don't you want a little sour smooch? This dill pickle-flavored lip balm takes lip protection in a whole new, surprising direction.
Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks developed a creative way to deliver treats on Halloween while maintaining social distancing.
A small town in upstate New York voted to keep the name Swastika, saying that the town founders named it after the Sanskrit word and not the hate symbol associated with Nazis.
Nick Skardarasy had to take matters into his own hands to get his comedy out there in a closed-off world.
Using neural networks, YouTube channel Neural Networks and Deep Learning bumped up the frame rate of this video of a M65 Atomic Cannon artillery test from 24FPS to 48FPS.
Some say Castaneda was a breakthrough academic and visionary shaman. Others say he was a phony. Either way, he shaped a generation of mystical thinkers and magic mushroom eaters.