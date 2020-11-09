Here's How Steroids Actually Affect Your Body
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
The presidential season finale is here.
Joe Biden said he intended to be a president who "seeks not to divide, but to unify."
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
"Rudy what is your plan next, like for yourself?"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How much do most customers know about what really goes on behind the scenes in our local supermarkets — now or before the pandemic?
What is life but a series of lessons learned and wisdom shared?
This is the final lap during the 2016 Gold Coast Race 3 that helped Sheldon Creed seal his championship.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
Walter Tevis, the author of the book upon which the Netflix hit is based, spent his life gambling and drinking in pool halls before turning to chess. But once you know his story, it's stunning that the book ever came out at all.
Adopting little habits is so much less exciting than embracing a big, juicy goal. But you can still do it.
We hope he's got a handle on things.
Magic mushrooms and other hallucinogenic drugs can help ease depression, anxiety, and addiction. The surprise? Those results are often even better when trip takers have a spiritual encounter.
With The Strand facing an unclear future, tensions between the owner and her staff are running high.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Eleven questions to ask if you really, really want to have Thanksgiving this year.
"Deepfakes" are cute tricks — but they could change pop for ever.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
A far-ranging conversation with the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist on pandemic life, making music, his new box set, and, yes, his sweatpants.
We'll crush that bridge when we get to it.
Aung San Suu Kyi's party claimed victory in a poll that critics say reflects the poor state of justice, peace and human rights in the country.
In 2020, as a viral plague and corrosive politics converged, there was no time and little inclination to celebrate democracy — there was just partisan bile, and a mounting roll of the sick and the dead.
Of all the John Cage covers, this is one we least expected.
Bulk up the storage on your device, and take more pictures, watch more movies, and download more games. Right now, a 256GB micro SD card from Samsung is only $29.99.
Physicians have seen this recovery symptom before, but they still don't know why so many coronavirus survivors are being affected.
"You ever get so high, you, like watch the credits?"
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The parenting vibes are very different on the two coasts.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
"I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control," Bill Gates tweeted shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the winner by the Associated Press on Saturday.
From trying to bend the iPhone to pouring lava on it, here are some of most ridiculous durability tests people have done.
In the Trump years, the New York Times became less dispassionate and more crusading, sparking a raw debate over the paper's future.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over the future of the Affordable Care Act — the third time in eight years the ACA has been on the brink of life or death at the high court.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
Since you can't say, "I like eating and being able to pay my rent," you'll need to understand what type of company you're applying to.
In 2020, it is hard to just to go to the grocery store without inadvertently surrendering 40 or 50 highly personal data-points on the walk over. Go ahead, delete your Facebook — it makes no difference.
"Events? Why would we do events?"
A cylinder left in ice by a ship called "50 Years of Victory" travelled 2,300 miles to county Donegal.
In the right hands, conspiracy theory-inspired movies tap into a deeper sense of unease and distrust. They can also feed into it.
"I don't trust this green fellow one bit."
For a show that in recent years has leaned heavily on very current pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative, it's a head-spinning shift of genre and generations. What's going on?
Christopher Nolan's latest film comes to digital and Blu-ray on December 15.
We've often heard about microwaves interfering with WiFi signals, but here you can see it firsthand.
This year's winners showcased an expanded worldview, but also one really unexpected trend.
The wealthy have made peace with the election! Bankers are practicing positive thinking! The stock market is a living thing, and it is happy!
The Lock Picking Lawyer is given a formidable challenge by a fan. Can he pick this high-tech lock?
Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, cementing the lead in a frenzied global race that has unfolded at record-breaking speed.
"If someone is from the Amazon," says Evgenia Fotiou, an anthropologist who studies Western ayahuasca usage, "they bring some legitimacy" to an ayahuasca ritual.
Though not so much "open" as "rip apart."
"I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said.
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
Players from the NY Giants and Washington Football team fumbled and fumbled and fumbled.