This Is How Stenographers Type Words Faster Than People Speak Them
After years of trial and error, the stenograph machine zeroed in on the perfect system for typing super fast. Here's how.
After years of trial and error, the stenograph machine zeroed in on the perfect system for typing super fast. Here's how.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Victor Lustig was a seasoned criminal, having started his con journey at a very young age. Here's how he stole, and then sold the Eiffel tower.
In previous years, viral apps such as Vero and Peach have seen flash-in-the-pan growth that didn't last. BeReal's growth has progressed at a relatively steady pace.
After years of trial and error, the stenograph machine zeroed in on the perfect system for typing super fast. Here's how.
Starbucks workers' union filings make up a shocking percentage of all new union petitions in the United States.
Latest run is expected to scrutinise findings from last year that may turn into another blockbuster discovery.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Home cook Adam Ragusea shares a recipe for a fried pasta dish that you don't see served in restaurants often. It's from his ancestral city Bari, from Southeast Italy. Here's how you can make it to suit your needs.
Ukrainian officials say they have identified mass graves outside the city of Mariupol, which they say adds to mounting proof of Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.
Adolphe Sax had so many near-misses with death, it's hard to believe there wasn't some higher power at work who really wanted the world to experience Kenny G.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
An audio recording of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard discussing a physical altercation was played for the jury on Wednesday during his defamation case against his former wife.
The federal government is taking steps to build a domestic battery industry to reduce reliance on China.
Bryan Reynolds barely made contact with the ball and yet somehow pulled off a triple against the Chicago Cubs.
The ice giant could represent the galaxy's most common type of planet, but we know very little about it. Now scientists have declared that seeing the world up-close is a top priority.
The telltale signs that the "healer" in your feed is using Native spirituality for their financial gain.
Chef Dan Giusti is on a mission to teach people how to make the most out of your ingredients. For this episode shares recipes for a sausage breakfast, skewers for lunch and rigatoni for dinner.
Through the vantage point of photojournalists, Lauren Walsh's new book seeks to understand the historic moment a global pandemic clashed with a movement for racial equality.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Clinton Stamper, a 26-year-old software engineer at Google, lives in Austin, Texas, and brings home just under $300K a year. Here's what his life is like in the Lone Star State.
Juan Orlando Hernández is accused of involvement in a cocaine trafficking ring.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
A new study lists the most common pop culture search terms (think actors, movies, games, books and more) that hackers use to lure unsuspecting people on the Internet into scams.
Anderson Cooper barely being able to explain CNN+ to Anderson Cooper just a few weeks ago did not portend well for the doomed streaming service.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
It sounds like it belongs in a Jane Austen novel but it's all over TikTok.
The rot at the core of the Australian megachurch was obvious to anyone who spent time backstage.
Picks for a greener tomorrow.
The comedian didn't hold back and revealed why, despite the fact that he has a pilot license, he just doesn't get the appeal.
The billionaire father-son duo running Carvana Co. are facing a "uniquely different environment."
Bill Nighy didn't realize this fleeting line from the Christmas romantic comedy would greet him wherever he went until the end of time.
Across the country, solar has been expanding rapidly. These nine cities are leading the charge.
Heath Eastman, a veteran electrician, explains everything you need to know about LED bulbs, including how their energy usage differs from other bulbs, what colors to picks and more.
He is comedy royalty. But the world has changed since he was at the height of his powers.
Jomboy explains what happened when the ump interfered with Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen's warm-up.
Would you drive a spaceship with the dashboard of a Delta platform GM product?
"Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom," Meyers quipped about the Texas Senator's creepy Disney fan fiction.
In response to Elon Musk's attempt at a hostile takeover of Twitter, the company is employing a poison pill defense. Here's what that means.
Those who forget the past, are doomed to repeat it.
Scientists have discovered that ancient fish were the earliest vertebrate animals that could sense "sour" in their taste buds.
The nostrils of our ancestors were constantly assaulted by unimaginable odors.
The Philly center came through with an absolute clutch bucket and guided his team to a 3-0 lead in the series against the Toronto Raptors in the first round.
The internet's favorite celebrity pays a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and reveals which urban legends about him are true.
Your time to score a sweet F1 wheel coffee table is running out.
This week, we've also got Jaden Smith's serious conversation topics, Andrew Garfield's maniacal laugh and the girl who hit her hip on a bed frame and launched a thousand musical TikToks.
The team at Garage 54 is often found tinkering with vehicles and building cool things — but this time they switch it up and try to washing a filthy car while it's running laps on a race track.
The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed his plane as seen in the wildly popular viral video "I Crashed My Plane."
In this natural wonders episode of "Antiques Roadshow" episode, a woman's thrift store pickup of a Walter Launt Palmer oil painting turned out to be worth a small fortune in today's market.