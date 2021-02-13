How Siemens' Spectacularly Weird Xelibri Phone Failed Spectacularly
In this retrospective, MrMobile's Michael Fisher goes back "When Phones Were Fun" and reexamines the overly ambitious Xelibri.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
In this retrospective, MrMobile's Michael Fisher goes back "When Phones Were Fun" and reexamines the overly ambitious Xelibri.
A butterfly interrupted Naomi Osaka's match and she found a way to gently free it from harm's way.
Mike Huckabee wants to send your kids "free" pamphlets about all the good things Donald Trump did as president if you agree to automatic credit card charges.
Vox demonstrates how the solution to traffic congestion is not expanding highways.
Rebecca Black celebrated the 10-Year Anniversary of her universally panned song with a remix that is somehow even more unlistenable.
Dating apps probably aren't getting you any dates. But they are getting your data. Here's all the reasons why online dating sucks in 2021.
A comedian gets a request from the band Fairview to do a review of their music. He proceeded to enthusiastically go to town.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
And why they're scared we might break up with their favorite appliance.
The Senate just voted to acquit former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the Democrats. Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.
This modern tiny house might make you jealous.
"There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said after declaring Trump not guilty.
Chronic stress was rampant even before the pandemic. Leaders can't ignore it any longer.
"Super Mario 3D World" is an all-time great that barely anyone played back on the Wii U. Don't sleep on this masterpiece.
"And not by Zoom. None of these depositions should be done by Zoom," Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen exclaimed. "These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Philadelphia. That's where we should be done."
Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo lashed out at journalist Tara Palmeri, spurring conversations between Politico's brass and the White House—and raising questions about behavior tolerated in the Biden administration.
In cultures around the world, red is tied to passion, sex and romance. Does the association come from social learning or our evolutionary heritage?
Vox demonstrates how the solution to traffic congestion is not expanding highways.
Kevin Jiang's killing has attracted attention because of ties to Yale and has put a spotlight on an uptick in shootings in New Haven, Conn.
Twitter thirst would suggest yes. But the phenomenon's happening for all the right reasons.
In this retrospective, MrMobile's Michael Fisher goes back "When Phones Were Fun" and reexamines the overly ambitious Xelibri.
What if you could hear color? Explore Vassily Kandinsky's synesthesia and "play" his pioneering masterpiece, Yellow-Red-Blue.
Los Angeles's worst apartment rentals as seen on Facebook.
The company has created a board that can overrule even Mark Zuckerberg. Soon, it will decide whether to allow Trump back on Facebook.
With cases spiking, the Los Angeles area banned gatherings. But XPrize Chairman Peter Diamandis's exclusive event went ahead anyway.
He made it this far just to do that?
In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the US Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.
Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie.
Turnip the Tortoise busts a move while getting her shower at the Tennessee Aquarium.
A workplace has its own informal cardinal directions: elevatorward, kitchenward, bathroomward. It's a map we share.
A butterfly interrupted Naomi Osaka's match and she found a way to gently free it from harm's way.
This ancient social emotion has always been complex. The internet poured fuel on it. Then came social media.
Slate Star Codex was a window into the psyche of many tech leaders building our collective future. Then it disappeared.
Now that he's fessed up to his past misdeeds, fans on Twitter found more lighthearted things that the singer should atone for, specifically this bizarre beat-boxing spectacle he put on during a *NSYNC concert in 2000.
This week's characters also include a "Will and Grace" star who misidentified a congresswoman, a Trump lawyer who completely dropped the ball and more.
Regrets, Robinhood, and what people are getting wrong about the trade of a lifetime.
A comedian gets a request from the band Fairview to do a review of their music. He proceeded to enthusiastically go to town.
"This historic season of 'The Bachelor' should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," said the longtime face of the franchise on Saturday.
Interviews with 19 current and former officers show how failures of leadership and communication put hundreds of Capitol cops at risk and allowed rioters to get dangerously close to members of Congress.
A couple tried to create what they thought "The Mandalorian" was without ever seeing an episode and only relying on what their friends say on social media.
Hot real-estate markets across the US led to a number of buyers snapping up homes without performing due diligence.
Failure could take on many forms next week when NASA's next-gen rover, Perseverance, reaches the surface of the Red Planet. Here's what needs to go right—and how things could quickly go sideways—when Perseverance tries to make its much-anticipated landing.
Brent Hall shows off the eye-popping photo taking capability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
How this huge diesel engine is winning the race at sea.
It's very difficult to find high-quality individual PC parts right now, but this pre-built model from Skytech has an AMD Ryzen 5 and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, so we're all in.
Ann Reardon attempts to recreate so-called "kitchen hacks" and realizes many of them are total scams.
In many places, the debates over reopening are fraught. But in a survey, experts broadly agreed that elementary schools didn't need vaccines to open safely.
The Black Sea mansion highlighted by Alexei Navalny is beset with construction issues, say builders.
We didn't know it at the time, but Wendy's "Superbar" would be the greatest thing to happen to fast food. And it sadly wouldn't last for long.
It doesn't mean 5% of vaccinated people get infected.
On the eve of its first test flight in February 1969, AD looks back on how the "Queen of the Skies" became the most famous plane in the world.
Why is it that humans run the risk of being electrocuted by power lines and birds don't?
The Houston Texans have parted ways with star defensive end J.J. Watt after he asked for his release.
Intel has found some benchmarks that allow it to demonstrate a performance advantage over Apple's first home-grown Mac processor. But how trustworthy are their conclusions?
Freezing rain caused a deadly 100+ pileup on a freeway near Fort Worth.