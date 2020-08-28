How Salt And Pepper Became Such A Ubiquitous Pairing
How did these two seasonings become intractably linked?
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Kurtis Baute found an awesome way to visualize our universe's brief history of time.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
Trey Kennedy got disturbingly close to the truth in this sketch.
Watch this newborn female southern white rhino calf race around her pen at the Auckland Zoo.
The rapidly increasing accessibility of the technology raises new concerns about its abuse.
Bill and Ted are back, dudes! Here's what the reviews are saying.
One of the most viral moments of the final night of the RNC came from the First Lady of the United States and her abrupt change of facial expressions after greeting Ivanka Trump.
Good racing tracks make good neighbors.
This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."
Ten years later, in a list that welcomes absolutely nothing related to clownery, we rank the songs that make up an album that shook the pop industry with its originality, oddity, inspiration and ultra fantasy.
On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced a three-point plan to promote social justice and racial equality, which includes converting NBA arenas into voting centers for the 2020 presidential election.
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
A little dystopian thinking can go a long way.
How much would you pay to protect your family from forces seemingly beyond your control? Is any price too high?
This is both funny and straight-up terrifying.
Fifteen years ago, New Orleans was nearly destroyed. A new book suggests that the cause was decades of bad policy — and that nothing has changed.
Scott Walker's video feed gets cut as Anderson Cooper grilled him about President Donald Trump's lack of response to the Jacob Blake shooting.
New satellite images are giving a glimpse at the destruction that Hurricane Laura has waged across Louisiana.
How the NBA went from the Bucks boycotting Game 5 to a late-night players' meeting on whether to continue the season.
A project done over quarantine becomes personal therapy for this craftsman.
With their middle-of-the-road sales productivity, mix of national and regional tenants and one or more anchor vacancies, "Class B" malls are right in that gray area: Some will weather the storm, but many won't.
The man was attacked in his tent at a camping site in the pre-dawn hours.
The movie "Cats" really has nine lives.
The integral was first introduced by Geradus Mercator, who needed it to make his famous map, in 1569. He couldn't find it, and used an approximation instead. The exact solution was found accidentally 86 years later without calculus in 1645.
When asked to explain what QAnon is, Steven from Texas folded quite suddenly.
The six-time world player of the year announced he wants to leave the club he's played for since he was 13. Rather than revel in the sadness and despair of it all, let's imagine what might come next.
Machine learning — a form of artificial intelligence — has found uses in fields as diverse as particle physics and radiology, and its influence is growing. But so is our understanding of its limits.
From the Watergate scandal to the 9/11 attacks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, how have key historical events shaped presidents' approval ratings?
Changes in Spotlight Search on iOS and iPadOS 14 beta, a significant update to its Applebot support page and an increase in crawling from AppleBot signify that Apple may be launching a search engine soon.
The money could not be touched until the child turned 18.
Employees say the biggest names in American business have banned them from alerting others to coronavirus outbreaks.
Sometimes you just need a sticky treat for a distraction.
Which teen movie cast had the oldest average age? Which actors played a teen for the longest stretch of time? We have the answers.
Now, if there weren't a glass between the two, the contest would end very differently, we think.
Fire scholar Stephen J. Pyne proposes a pyrocentric view of the last 10,000 years — and warns that California's wildfires herald a very combustible future.
"He can't go anywhere," the 29-year-old's dad said, speaking of his son's paralysis. "Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?"
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
An unofficial ranking of the best most average songs in British music history.
A course from a prominent police trainer taught me to treat neighborhoods like battlegrounds — and to always be ready to kill.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt dishes to Sean Evans about a disastrous audition that he'll never forget.
Before being elected pope, Eugenio Pacelli, as he was born, was a fierce critic of national socialism, sharpening his predecessor's encyclicals and preaching racial equality. In 1939, he ordered the death of Adolf Hitler.
This really should have been the official music video.
The story of how this 19-year-old lion became known as a love machine.
You'd think having the same parents and being raised in the same house would make siblings equally good with money, but that's rarely the case. Here's why.
Non-consensual deepfake videos, that humiliate and demean women, are racking up millions of views on mainstream porn sites. Nothing is being done about them.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."
