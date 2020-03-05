How Safe Is It To Run A Microwave With The Door Open?
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It may have been sweetened, heated, filtered, and turned into a fraud — and the entire agricultural system is at risk as a result.
A medical worker at a hospital at Dartmouth was told to self-quarantine after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, but instead he went to a party. Now he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Data visualizer Sara Chodosh from Popular Science created this useful chart which shows which tiny microbes that hand sanitizer is effective against.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
You fall and you get up. But not if you're a soccer forward. You fall and make sure you still score.
Denise Pickett says, "Being ambitious isn't always about climbing the corporate ladder. Part of being ambitious is taking risks. I don't mean just saying yes — I also mean risks with saying no."
Stephen Shore is one of the most iconic and legendary American photographers of all time. His latest book gives new insight into one of his iconic masterpieces.
Michael Bloomberg spent a lot of money on advertising — but not as much as MSNBC's Brian Williams and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay estimated on the air.
The biggest, best-known companies in the digital economy are getting their users hooked on their products — and undermining the pillars of
America's market economy.
I was making my way through the stages of hair-loss grief when news broke last month that other users were experiencing issues similar to mine.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
Here are five theories.
Microwaves use electromagnetic radiation to heat food. How dangerous would it be if you used it with the door open?
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
Public transport, if designed and maintained well, can be a god send.
Mike Dunleavy slashed public services in Alaska under the guise of populism. Now a statewide movement wants to remove him from office.
Five hours into their trip, Ryan Osmun stepped in a tiny patch of quicksand, but it was enough to completely swallow his leg.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Aerial images reveal impact of outbreak on famous holy sites and capital cities
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
We trace the intriguing origins of one of the Army's most exotic battle wagons and discern what at least one of them is up to now.
There was once a time when San Francisco's Victorian architecture was not as highly respected and esteemed as it is today.
"What do you want?"
North Korean hackers have been caught stealing huge sums of money from cryptocurrency exchanges to try and bolster the hermit kingdom's crippled economy.
I'm an illustrator and I have always had a personal goal to draw all 62 US National Parks, but I wanted to find a unique twist for the project.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the 60 finalists in their 17th annual photo contest, selected from 36,000 entries sent in from 145 countries and territories.
Before Israel Adesanya became a fighter, he was a dancer. But instead of choosing between the two worlds, the MMA champion has merged them onto a single stage.
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it's a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it.
Breweries are limiting in-person, to-go purchases of their rarest beers and labeling bottles "not for resale." That's not stopping online resellers.
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
Meet BEN, the self-driving boat that's been tasked with helping lay bare the long-lost secrets of the lakebed.
Court also backs claim of Princess Haya that her husband Sheikh Mohammed intimidated her.
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.
Hyundai has designed its latest Prophecy concept car to look like a "perfectly weathered stone", opting for smooth lines and curves over complexity.
Computer scientists established a new boundary on computationally verifiable knowledge. In doing so, they solved major open problems in quantum mechanics and pure mathematics.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
Every group needs a worrier, a shit-stirrer, a calendar-checker, a party animal, a "don't sweat it"-sayer and a stoner to be functioning and balanced.
"I knew nothing, I was new to the scene. I was just his type," says a woman who accused a well-known poster on the website FetLife of sexual assault.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
Millions of people waited until the last possible moment before deciding to vote for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. I talked to the first one of them I could find (my dad) to figure out what they were thinking.
As the virus infects multiple families in New York, Jewish schools and synagogues shut down.
Falling ice doomed this unfortunate driver's windshield.