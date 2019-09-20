A Comprehensive Breakdown Of How Russia Could Be On The Brink Of Total Collapse
Vladimir Putin's political and economic isolation is setting Russia on a path towards disaster.
Vladimir Putin's political and economic isolation is setting Russia on a path towards disaster.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This compilation of David Mitchell's best quips from the British quiz show "QI (Quite Interesting)" will instantly make your day better.
Bari Weiss's unaccredited university launched a summer program called "Forbidden Courses."
Vladimir Putin's political and economic isolation is setting Russia on a path towards disaster.
Big Tech's big car ambitions have antitrust advocates worried.
If the U.S. is going to meet the Biden administration's goal of ensuring half of all new cars sold by 2030 are hybrid or electric vehicles, then the new drivers are going to need to know what to expect when they set out on the nation's highways.
Ryan George hilariously demonstrates the frustration you get from doing a Google search these days.
Here's a roundup of some of the most boneheaded things people have seen their colleagues do on the job.
Years before the climate crisis was part of national discourse, this memo to the president predicted catastrophe
Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne came off the bench and danced his nation to victory, and the 2022 Qatar WC, by saving a sudden death spot kick against Peru in the qualifier final.
"Coming back to Beijing showed me what happens when an unfettered state is allowed free rein, unchecked by law or civil society."
Sanctions have dried up the supply of auto parts and made building new cars difficult to boot.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
A stray dog flirted with disaster after it wandered inside a gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo. Thankfully, it was rescued without incident.
The cryptocurrency platform said its workforce will be reduced to about 5,000 workers by the end of the second quarter of 2022.
Brandon Flowers stopped a concert to check on an older crowd surfer and he was doing just fine.
Our Next Energy says its new battery chemistry could give the BMW iX more driving range than any EV on the market today.
Presenting some of Reddit's most controversial opinions about food and eating from AskReddit, ranked in order of least to most controversial according to, well, me.
Here's how every late night show on US television reacted to the latest revelations from the Capitol Riot hearings.
Burry twisted the rallying cry of meme-stock and cryptocurrency fans to issue a grim inflation warning, and sounded the alarm on the housing market.
Jeffrey Clark, a mid-level Justice Department official, wanted Trump to name him attorney general in a plan aimed at potentially overturning the election.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
James Eagles's latest visualization charts out the world's most popular websites that people have visited over the last 28 years.
These are the attractions you should visit this year, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.
We've seen plenty of bad low-light photos, but the DuoVox Mate Pro aims to provide color photos and video in color that look darn close to daylight shots.
Gus Johnson sums up the quality of the subsequent Jurassic Park movies in this scathing sketch.
Since 1980, the number of refugees admitted into the US has generally declined, even though the need for resettlement has skyrocketed.
Make your drinks so much more interesting with some very different glasses.
Joel Haver demonstrates why you shouldn't punch Ned Ryerson on day two of "Groundhog Day."
A surge in government spending drove US inflation to the highest of advanced economies last year.
Commemorate your first realization with a t-shirt — the way the downside of the schwartz would want it.
Phil Mickelson was visibly ruffled after USA TODAY's Christine Brennan asked him if the families of 9/11 victims were owed an explanation for his decision to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour.
Five years after the fire that killed 72, the inquiry is nearing a close. Over 300 days of evidence, what have we learned about the failings that led to disaster?
One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump faces primary voters Tuesday after defending himself for a year and a half.
Everyone's favourite violent dystopian drama has officially been given the greenlight for its second season.
VICE's Taji Ameen visited Dr. Abel Rodriguez, an energy healer who claims he can help cure your problems with his magic touch.
These guys claim they're not just virgins, but haven't kissed, hugged or even held hands.
Ignoring business emails after 7 p.m.? Now that's cold-blooded.
Tom Scott takes us on a tour of Monte Kaolino, a man-made mountain containing 35 million tons of sand.
According to the ADL, they're responsible for a staggering 80 percent of white supremacist propaganda in the US.
Here's a breakdown of how J. K. Simmons gave the (Oscar winning) performance of a lifetime as the terrifying Terence Fletcher, the band director you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu readily accepted his jail sentence after killing 16 people, but is now fighting his deportation. What should justice look like after an accident?
Max Fosh has upped his trolling game to a whole new level with his latest stunt.
Bombings, assassinations and kidnappings: The anti-abortion movement has always had a violent wing that left families shattered.
Rudy Giuliani played a big role in the president preemptively declaring victory, counseling Trump while "apparently inebriated," according to Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
The commercial hovercraft was a fascinating method of transportation that was supposed to radically change the world. Here's why it failed to catch on.
Here are the biggest conglomerates in the sports world and a list of the teams they own.
Sorry kids, but "Jurassic Park" has some glaringly wrong depictions of what dinosaurs were really like.