How Public Transit Got So Bad In The United States
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Pizzagate-style rumors in 2016 were largely confined to far-right message boards. This year, they are reaching the mainstream with help from a website boosted by Trump.
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
"Our boyfriends, our significant others and our husbands are supposed to be No. 1. Our worlds are backward."
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
Never walk into a McDonalds disappointed again.
President Trump's campaign is shaped by, and aimed at, an audience largely existing on Twitter.
"Hi, hi, I didn't want to cut in line, but I have somewhere to be."
"It is chilling to consider what the defendant could have accomplished," prosecutors wrote of Garrison Courtney.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year competition, a "platform for the world's very best weather photography, depicting weather in its widest sense."
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
In the early 2000s, what were the hipster DJ bars that helped put Greenpoint and Williamsburg on the map? One writer looks back on the scene.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
The new Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was rumored to be filming in the streets of San Francisco this week.
How heart doctor Eric Tool used his social media account to kill off Trump's October surprise.
9-year-old soccer player Aleks did not give up on getting the ball through this tire.
The dessert kingdom, television's delectable oasis, must be saved.
We've tried and tried to make washing our clothes less painful, but it never seems to get better.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
DeForrest Brown Jr. surveys the last three decades of the dance music industry to figure out what went wrong for Black artists.
There are people who feel totally fine literally jerking off at work and collecting a comfortable paycheck, while the media underclass writes SEO posts in a permanent stress-crouch position for barely enough money to cover rent.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
The humor site has survived it all: new owners, layoffs, a culture war. Now a worker-owned cooperative, it needs to update its voice — and bring home the bacon.
The joint political ad featuring Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson has a strikingly different tone than other ads we've seen so far this year.
This thing didn't have to be legit spicy.
Fighting — and adapting to — the coronavirus in Illinois has been costly. So far, state agencies have spent more than $1.6 billion in federal and state COVID-19 funding since late March, buying everything from face masks to Subway sandwiches.
How a secret deal may have sealed the fate of the extinction of major Canadian car brands.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
While rare, this does happen time to time, dogs being born with green fur because they're stained by meconium, the infant dog's first feces.
Daveed Diggs on why the Frederick Douglass we meet in Ethan Hawke's Showtime miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," adapted from James McBride's novel, made him change his mind about playing a role he turned down several times before.
Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones — flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later. Then the FBI investigated him.
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.
This guy absolutely put his heart into this cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
A tour inside the Prescott Gateway Mall, a shopping center with mostly all closed shops in Prescott, Arizona.
Bethesda's "wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle" experiences are exactly what I need right now.
Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which finds and reports security vulnerabilities, told TechCrunch he guessed the president's account password and was successful on the fifth attempt.
A YouTuber constructs an extremely small off-grid house raised up off the ground on cedar post stilts in the forest.
A $112,000 version will be available in late 2022.
And many cities aren't ready for the onslaught.
If we have to hear Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" one more time, we're going to cry.
Somethings weren't meant to be seen in 1000fps in 4K. If this doesn't convince you of the effectiveness of masks, nothing will.
A new book collects photographs of male romance over the course of a century — with many images taken secretively so the lovers didn't get caught.
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
In early March, I headed to the California desert to explore my emotions and learn "healthy masculinity" with a group of men.
Look, you only need to eat a single chip to live up to the challenge, but it's ridiculously spicy. Only serious heat lovers need apply.
Here's what the difference in camera performance is between the latest iPhone models.