How Popular Songs Use 'Word Painting' To Match Music With The Lyrics
YouTuber David Bennett demonstrates how some of the most popular music utilize "word painting" to make a song pop.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
The iconic imperial stormtrooper design is recognizable all across the world. How has the design changed for the next generation?
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
This is why nobody likes winter.
Using advanced NBA stats to rank player performance against pay.
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
You can see the van braking slightly at the sight of the police car and then the moment when the driver decided, "To hell with this, I'm going to do it anyway."
From a Norman Reedus hiking simulator to a game about being a horrible goose, these are the best video games of 2019.
The news comes as CEO Steph Korey apologizes for her behavior, saying she is "appalled" by how she spoke to her staff.
Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
Bridesmaid For Hire shows up for your special day, but don't confuse them with the wedding planner.
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
A quick guide to the versions of the modern Bro, complete with mating calls, diets and habitats.
The city's police started working less after an officer was sentenced for killing black teen Laquan McDonald. But Chicago actually got safer.
Want to build websites and make the big bucks? Learn how in The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle's six courses covering front-end development, Bootstrap, and much more. It's on sale for $29 now.
A local watering hole's age and neglect — let's call it "patina" — carries a certain charm, but, uh, what's actually going into my Coors?
"Heil Trump" and an anti-gay slur were scrawled on an Indiana church right after Trump's election. The investigation led to an unlikely suspect — and the discovery of a hate crime hoax.
When asked by Gayle King about the lack of diversity among presidential candidates, Bloomberg was resoundingly tone-deaf: "If you wanted to enter and run for President of the United States, you could have done that."
Knowing she had the legal right to die helped Marieke Vervoort live her life. It propelled her to medals at the Paralympics. But she could never get away from the pain.
Amid the mass quantity of television this year, there was some genuine quality, from "Watchmen" to "The Bachelor" to "Barry."
Ray J's weird glasses became a meme last year, and this exchange with Complex's Speedy might become a meme of its own.
After Bury Football Club was shuttered on the eve of this season, five employees chose to persevere without pay. Theirs is a story of loyalty, duty and hope.
Post-normcore tells us that our branding defines us, but it also doesn't, but it also does.
State laws about pinball, pigs and bumper stickers should be scrapped. Here's why many still aren't.
Because that is apparently an opinion you can have.
The discovery is helping researchers understand what might linger on the bizarre surface of Saturn's moon Titan.
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
AI Dungeon 2 is the closest thing there is to an infinite game.
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for 2 1/2 hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life.
If you've ever taken a walk in the woods, especially after a rain storm, you've definitely walked by one of photographer Alison Pollack's subjects. You may have even stepped on one. But unless you had a magnifying glass handy, you never even knew they were there.
All Walmart customers, we need you to pay attention to this conspiracy theory.
For a growing group of writers, producers and stars, the escalating war among Hallmark, Lifetime and now Netflix means plenty of good (and lucrative) tidings — if you can master the formula and stomach all the yuletide cheer: "There's a whole list of boxes you have to check off."
The Rockets superstar is pushing the boundaries of basketball — but he also attracts critics like no other player. When will fans ever agree on him?
Google Maps looks different based on your location due to disputed borders and other complicated diplomatic issues.
The facts are horrifying and widely reported: stabbings in London have never been more frequent and the rate is only increasing. But there's another statistic that's less well known: the murder rate is actually falling, rapidly so. To find out why, we visited St Mary's Hospital.
The state's unusual decision exposes the insurance industry's miscalculation of the cost of climate change.
Sure, she was beautiful, and an intimidatingly successful pop star, but... did she also kind of look like me?
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."
For 25 years, the gruesome Western novel "Blood Meridian" has stumped every director and screenwriter who tried to bring it to the big screen.
"The pattern is simple, but the construction is very time consuming."
But the eye doesn't necessarily gaze at what is beautiful
Written by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz, "Generation" will explore modern sexuality, love and family.
On the third anniversary of Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn, we look at how the professional social network is used by those just entering the workforce.
It's surprisingly common for men to start losing entire chromosomes from blood cells as they age.
Eight experts on what's gone so wrong with the Trump proceedings — and what America should do about it.
Whatever he was trying to accomplish, we're sure it's not where he ended up doing.
As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.
