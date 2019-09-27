Recommended

'IT WAS A HOUSE OF CARDS'

npr.org
In August 2015, the NSA and US Cyber Command, the military's main cyber arm, were at a crossroads about how to respond to a new terrorist group that had burst on the scene with unrivaled ferocity and violence. The one thing on which everyone seemed to agree is that ISIS had found a way to do something other terrorist organizations had not: It had turned the Web into a weapon.
