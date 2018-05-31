How One Man Survived In The Sahara For Nine Days By Himself
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The wellspring of Lake Mead created by the dam's blocking of the Colorado River has plummeted to an historic low as states in the west face hefty cuts in their water supplies.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This guy purchased a brand new Dell computer and it was an absolute nightmare. A must see.
The past few weeks of climate-fueled disaster have made me rethink my future.
The combined influence of the Moon and humans could triple or quadruple coastal flooding in the US over the 2030s, reports a new study.
Spike Lee inadvertently revealed the winner of the Palme d'Or, "Titane," at the beginning of the award show.
We shop with partners to avoid risk, get attention and bond. (From 2018)
The new documentary "Roadrunner" uses A.I.-generated audio without disclosing it to viewers. How should we feel about that?
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
What, exactly, does history lose when an archive-worthy text is destroyed?
I'm always in the market for surprising facts. One of my favorites is that the color blue is always out of focus for the human eye. It's hard to believe since it appears that we see blue clearly, but it's astonishing when shown an example.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
OnlyFans, a social media platform best known for explicit content, has boomed during the pandemic. But from receiving terrorism videos to racial abuse and rape threats, a BBC investigation based on the experiences of dozens of women reveals concerns about how the British-run site is structured, managed and moderated.
There are many Victorian era tunnels in England and this particular one is going to be transformed into a a state-of-the-art aerodynamic test facility for Formula 1.
Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside Nationals Park in Washington, DC, sending baseball fans and players scrambling during a game, police said.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
Back in 1976, Hans Moretti pulled off an insane illusion that continues to vex professional magicians decades later.
"You are asking me to contort my life, my body, my trauma, into a box — a perfect victim box."
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
Nobody can blame GOP voters for wanting a phone that prioritizes privacy and autonomy, but the Freedom Phone can't be trusted.
We're not dealing with expensive corporate server farms here — this is distributed storage that offers security and speed without the subscription fee.
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
We really love the combination of booze, nature and arts in every Whiskey Peak glass and decanter. Having a mountain at the bottom of every nightcap is something special.
During a guest hosting appearance on "Jimmy Fallon Live," Nick Kroll ripped Matt Gaetz's appearance at a "Free Britney" rally.
Fake numbers, declarations of victory and "implementing the biblical concept of beyond reproach."
Man volunteers to be Twitter's main character.
Pay your respects to Biz Markie by revisiting his memorable duet with Jeff Goldblum from "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" back in the day.
Believe it or not, the adult site's 'Classic Nudes' self-guided tour was less pervy than it was enlightening.
New cars come in two categories: Extremely nice and expensive, or relatively affordable but deeply unsatisfying. Drew Magary digs into why that's not about to change.
Tony Hawk made his first appearance at the X Games since 2003, and he proved that age ain't nothing but a number.
This week's characters include a conservative nonprofit that accidentally made a good point about racism, a billionaire with a poorly received poem and more.
Not only does this snappy solid-state drive reach read speeds of up to 1,050MB per second, the tough external case is made to withstand drops, moisture and dust for just $84.99.
Curious about what kind of car to get your 16-year-old? Here's a very well reasoned argument for the school bus.
"On social media, we are all hammers seeking nails."
For America, the pandemic might be fading. For places like southwest Missouri, this year will be worse than last.
Jomboy does an in-depth investigation of the fiery Marcus Stroman And John Nogowski interaction that threw a game into chaos.
A group of women became friends and are hitting the open road after finding out that they had the same boy
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend in theaters and on Hulu, Apple TV, and HBO Max, including documentary "McCartney 3, 2, 1," "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" and musical series "Schmigadoon!"
With his many Scientology extracurriculars and being convinced Idina Menzel was named Adele Dazeem, John Travolta is a very interesting guy, but the most fascinating thing about him might be his ridiculous airport house.
The company doubled its sales last year by leaning into America's culture war. It's also trying to distance itself from some of its new customers.
An exclusive, disappearing flyer that the algorithm makes sure only the most interested people see? Just the type of chaos we need.
Alex Melton Blinkifies Vanessa Carlton's signature song.
This week, we've also got the pilot shortage and memes about an incredible cast photo from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."
With Mercedes and BMW claiming that their sun-reflective materials help keep the upholstery cooler, we compared E450 and M440i droptops to the cloth seats in an old Miata.