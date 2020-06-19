This Hesitant White Sedan Demonstrates What Not To Do When Merging Into Oncoming Traffic
This driver from Columbus, Ohio might want to study up on how to merge.
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
The pandemic is still upon us. Here's some easy to do drink recipes to stay buzzed while stuck indoors.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
The most underrated magic in the world is the one right underneath our nose: plain science.
We rode the school bus with Devin Brosnan. The news made all too much sense.
How Kevin Kwan celebrates and skewers the ultrawealthy.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
Be careful of what information you're sharing on the internet. Be especially careful of whom you're sharing it to.
John Ackerman has spent millions procuring a majority of the known caves in Minnesota, which add up to dozens of miles of underground passageways and likely make him the largest cave owner in the U.S. He collects and charts them in the name of preservation, but his controversial methods have created many opponents.
When I look at some of the trends on the web today, I wonder if we're at that point yet. I wonder if we're ready to revisit some of the ideas of the early web again.
2020's worst piece of "music" is this Donald Trump reelection anthem, sung by seven disturbingly cheerful, mask-less white people.
As hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Medford, Ore. earlier this month, one driver appeared to get frustrated. He laid onto his horn, video shows, and drove steadily into the mass of demonstrators. When one woman stopped to hold up her sign, the bright yellow car struck her with its left bumper and mirror.
We had no idea that wolves barked this much when they're trying to assert dominance.
The daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US have remained high, while the European Union has gotten its numbers down considerably.
Here's what's become of them.
That's one smart, self-preserving cat.
In case you had any doubts that Cher is the hardest working entertainer in showbiz, please enjoy her one-woman, 13-minute "West Side Story" medley from 1978.
The critical role that good pedestrian infrastructure plays in city life has been exposed by the coronavirus lockdowns. Why can't cities fix their sidewalk gap?
When you take "like father, like son" too literally.
Companies bringing in new leaders to help with race might also be setting them up to fail.
A new study estimates that there might only be 36 communicating extraterrestrial civilizations in our galaxy. But that number doesn't tell the whole story.
Just a not-so-friendly reminder to stay at home during rainstorms.
The iconic system sounds from a computer from 1995 to now performed on a piano.
On the morning of June 1, 1921, white mobs set fire to Tulsa's Black Wall Street, killing as many as 300 Black residents and leaving thousands more without shelter and livelihoods.
The body has many natural defenses against viruses and other pathogens. One antiviral molecule produced in the body is nitric oxide, and it's created when we breathe in through the nose.
The story behind how a toy car, that you might remember fondly, outsold the adult ones around the world.
One of the defining features of a screw tank is its ability to float, but can this homemade screw tank make it on the water?
So no one told you life was gonna be this way…
Solar radiation and dead trees tell us when Por-Bajin was built — and why it was neither palace nor fortress.
It became an icon of long-haul travel and exotic holidays; Boeing's 747 could fly more people further than any plane before.
Instead of replacing the ignition for a jeep that he had bought at an auction for $300, he decided an extension cord and a metal clip would do the work just fine.
Prisons quarantined sick and healthy inmates together and continued moving prisoners and staff around facilities as the outbreak spread.
The abandoned bus on the Stampede Trail in Alaska — made famous by the book and film "Into the Wild" — has made its first journey in decades. This time by air.
A down-and-out middle-aged man struck gold with those ubiquitous wheeled sneakers. Suddenly, the stock tanked, the company was stripped for parts and the founder vanished. What happened?
They're built for privacy and community—and that's what makes them dangerous.
The versatile actor went from the RSC and Harold Pinter to international movie stardom with roles as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins and an android in "Alien."
You might want to check the accreditation on this college before enrolling.
Two months ago, Chile was admired for its surgical approach to the pandemic — testing widely and quarantining by neighborhood. Today it has among the world's highest rates of per-capita infections.
This woman from Nahant, Massachusetts had a little trouble getting this poor beached shark back into the water.
Ice in the polar regions has been under assault from rising ocean and water temperatures. While human-driven climate change is driving widespread weirdness, natural patterns can also lead to chaos.
In 1993, Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman in the Senate, joined Biden's judiciary committee. It solved an image problem for Biden. The results were groundbreaking.
These massive trucks from the Czech Republic get an extraordinary test in their performance abilities.
What does that mean for other outdoor activities?
Schools often teach the Civil War in terms of "free states" and "slave states." Illinois complicates those definitions. We spoke with a historian and high school teacher about slavery's legacy in Illinois.
Sports in America may be on hiatus for now but The American Hedgehog Bowling Association offers a pretty sharp alternative.
Twitter on Thursday night labeled a video tweeted by President Donald Trump as "manipulated media." The move marks the third time Twitter has taken action against Trump in a month.
He appears to be uninjured, if you don't count his pride.