How Much Of The Polar Ice Caps We're Losing Due To Our Warming Planet
Scientists say we're losing 413,000,000,000,000 kg of polar ice annually — but how much ice is that, really? A YouTuber found a way we all can envision it.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but if this is real it's quite impressive.
Upwards of 1,000 homeless people live underneath Las Vegas, YouTuber The Wonton Don explores what it’s like to live like a “mole person.”
A Westport 125, after refueling, does $100,000 worth of damage after lurching forward and crashing into a dock full of boats in Washington state.
Markle spoke about the vulnerability of being pregnant and the challenges she faced being a new mother.
We know soccer players are good with their feet, but Almere City player Shayon Harrison also has excellent hand-eye coordination.
It’s a hard contest judging which is more annoying: the motorcycle guy or his neighbor reacting to him getting his comeuppance.
The imperiled birth—and slow decline—of Golden Rice.
He might be just 23, but Timothee Chalamet is already an Oscar-nominated leading man, a social-media phenomenon, and, perhaps most surprisingly, a fashion icon.
Some space ships (and Doc Brown's DeLorean) need plutonium-238 to function. Here's the intriguing way it's processed.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
Sports, sex, and fashion shaped modern footwear design and left shoes filled with plastics. There may be solutions in sight.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
Scientists released footage of the world's fastest ants in northern Sahara.
When David Tran created a chili sauce in Vietnam in 1975, he never imagined he would conquer the world of flavor.
This feels like something out of a dream.
Before social media's rise, 2009's Homestuck showed how online fans can shape a story.
Calli Gade undergoes a prosthetic bust process with a special effects makeup artist.
We hope this guy’s friends got him a warm bath and a fresh set of clothes stat.
For decades, the two ambitious New Yorkers have found ways to use each other's celebrity to stoke their own.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Aniston talked about how she was offered a spot on 'SNL' before 'Friends' came along and why she turned it down.
With nearly 720 sexes, and the ability to heal itself in two minutes if cut in half, The Blob (or La Blob, as it's called in France) is surprisingly accomplished for such a simple organism.
Composers, reissue-labels and synth-savvy musicians pick best in fright.
During his keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner last night, Mattis had the perfect zinger for Trump’s calling him “overrated.”
Steve Jobs didn't invent the iPhone. We can thank the little-known pioneers of gesture recognition technology used for people suffering from repetitive strain injuries and other medical conditions.
The Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starring movie had been approved for release in China on October 25, but regulators have abruptly put it on hold.
Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.
Dr. Yoni Freedhoff on obesity, weight loss, and the need to end post-traumatic dieting disorder.
Something strange happened at the end of Zhou Mingying's first day working as an in-house videographer at a high-end restaurant in Chongqing City, Southwest China.
With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.
Twin brothers tell their harrowing story in a documentary about memory, trauma, and silence.
The heir to a foam-cup fortune is believed to own more land than anyone on the storied tax haven of Grand Cayman, just as rising seas threaten to engulf it.
It’s an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week’s challengers: Gifted kids, missing the bus, the latest TikTok trend and more.
In 1929 a German doctor named Friedrich Ritter and his former patient Dore Strauch landed on Floreana, a then-uninhabited island in the Galapagos archipelago off the coast of Ecuador. Having both left their spouses they’d set out to create paradise, far from their despised bourgeois milieu back in Germany.
A woman saved her own life by safely sidestepping out of the way of an automobile that lost control and smashed into a sign in Russia.
Google tried to make its Pixel 4 phone better at seeing black faces. But the company's ends didn't justify the means.
Drew Magary grew up having to pee at least a dozen times a day — sometimes double that — and the problem persisted into adulthood. What’s worse, doctors had no idea what was wrong with him.
In May 1982, with the help of Public Art Fund, Denes planted around two acres of wheat in downtown Manhattan at the old Battery Park Landfill.
"South Park" took a swipe at LeBron James over his response on Monday to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet about China.
How digital detectives unraveled the mystery of Olympic Destroyer—and why the next big attack will be even harder to crack.
They were supposed to be affordable, ready-made utopias with modern utilities for low-income and middle-class workers who couldn't afford Tehran. But they were anything but
Atomo is trying to do for coffee what plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond did for burgers.
After inviting a fan on stage to dance, Lady Gaga tripped and plummeted backward into the crowd. Fortunately, she was fine and walked it off.
How a bleeding-heart idealist with a Kalashnikov and a respectable IMDb page got himself exiled from America.
Translating is hard work. And even more so when you’re having to translate Trump’s meandering thoughts.