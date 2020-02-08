How Much Mud Does It Take To Destroy A Ford F350?
How much mud can this $100,000 truck handle? A YouTuber went to find out.
This hilariously persistent dog has the same argument with his owner every night.
We can't say we didn't expect this to happen.
A Mengqi-Control lock is no match for this YouTuber.
The Democratic Congresswoman shows she hasn't lost a step with her bartending skills since taking office during an appearance on "Desus and Mero" on Showtime.
SFX expert Kevin Baillie breaks down the best visual effects nominees and the work that went into them.
As a lesbian, I want so badly to participate in stanning Adam Driver, but I'm immune to his sex appeal. In order to understand all the hubbub about Driver, we must first learn about heterosexual attraction.
The lead defense attorney in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial said in an interview that she has never been sexually assaulted "because I would never put myself in that position."
Two adult film actors play truth or shot with each other and things get a little awkward.
Is it the glasses? The cuffed sleeve? The scruff? The perfectly fitted black tee? Either way, we're lusting over the comedian in a way we never have before.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Winners: party unity and Amy Klobuchar. Losers: Joe Biden and action on opioids.
Why two silent film adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott story remain missing to this day.
Lucky's, a grocer with a loyal base of shoppers has collapsed, thousands of workers' jobs are up in the air and suppliers have been bruised by the loss of a valuable customer.
After finding success on television and Broadway, he established a progressive school and later wandered around America as a late-blooming hippie.
Bill Nye the Science Guy was caught getting down with his bad self during New York Fashion Week.
As Taylor Swift admits in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight.
The car guys at Garage 54 discover that liquid styrofoam doesn't look half bad as a finish.
The whataboutism of infectious disease is as dangerous as it is hackneyed.
A small subculture of creators on YouTube and Discord are using the classic Super Nintendo game Mario Paint to compose songs.
Three decades ago, Christopher Cunningham was diagnosed with AIDS—yet he's still here to share his story
Once upon a time, nightlife journalist Michael Musto didn't set the strongest boundaries with the boldfaced names he covered.
Elijah Wood answers the most commonly searched questions about himself.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
More than 20 percent of our nation's rural hospitals are at risk of shutting down. What is happening to small town America's health care facilities?
Despite what airlines promise, carbon offsets and sustainable fuels won't negate the heavy environmental cost of air travel.
The company said the nine cases are the only times it has ever yanked content because of censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.
Myths about vaping that are not backed up by scientific research are spreading quick. What does the science say about e-cigarettes and public health?
The app says it uses "bio-metric gender verification software" to determine whether someone is a "girl." But the technology doesn't work if you're trans.
Trying to navigate your way around pizza rats, abandoned mattresses and lots and lots of trash is just a super normal day in New York,
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
Daikaya Group's Tonari opens with square pies and wafu Italian pasta.
How new technologies and techniques pioneered by dictators will shape the 2020 election.
"How many rolls of tape do you think this was?"
A new study from researchers at Harvard Business School and Boston College hints at why buying expensive stuff doesn't make us happy.
Seventeen countries declared independence in 1960, which became known as the Year of Africa. And with the coming of its 60th anniversary, the idea for this project was born.
We have only one question: why?
How do activists go about changing minds? Matt Harnett steals some chickens in pursuit of an alternative future.
Do you know how you feel about Trump? Look at the results of your poll again — perhaps you don't despise him as much as you thought you did.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
The script of the 2019 adaptation is the backbone of the movie, placing everyone where they need to be and bending time in a way that's never been done to Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.
A report about snake safety goes awry as reporter Sarah Cawte snapped at her microphone.
As they stole stories from real newspapers, these sites baffled scientists, activists and journalists. Until now.
Often, when signage lights break, the result is something funny and lighthearted. But something decidedly darker emerged in Indianapolis this week.
A man in Astrkhan, Russia, jumps into a frozen river to rescue a dog in trouble.
Two thirds of American gun deaths are suicides. How do you solve a problem hardly anyone talks about?
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
Because she did the job that a journalist should be expected to do, there's been a frenzied attack on King that reportedly includes threats on her life.
"League of Legends" player Nathan, who roomed with pros Tailsz, Zig and Adrian, thought he'd struck gold. Instead, he left Robert Morris financially screwed