How Much Damage Can The 2020 Moto RAZR Withstand?
YouTuber JerryRigEverything conducts a durability test on the Moto Razr. How well does it hold up under extreme duress?
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
We can't say we didn't expect this to happen.
A Mengqi-Control lock is no match for this YouTuber.
The Democratic Congresswoman shows she hasn't lost a step with her bartending skills since taking office during an appearance on "Desus and Mero" on Showtime.
SFX expert Kevin Baillie breaks down the best visual effects nominees and the work that went into them.
Archie the boxer often sits in this hysterically awkward way on the couch.
Claire, Brad, and the gang have created not only a successful series but a devoted fandom.
Two adult film actors play truth or shot with each other and things get a little awkward.
The controversial author and professor is recovering from addiction to tranquilizers and near-death in Russia, his family says
An application to your nose pads will last anywhere from about an hour to a full day — depending on how much you put on and how much you sweat.
How much mud can this $100,000 truck handle? A YouTuber went to find out.
Some jobs immediately ingratiate you to anyone who has a shared experience. Working at a movie theater is one of them.
Iowa is supposed to cull the number of hopefuls. But Friday night's debate showed that nothing of the sort is happening.
With impeachment behind the president, his re-election campaign wants to address political weaknesses exacerbated by his policies and behavior.
Is it the glasses? The cuffed sleeve? The scruff? The perfectly fitted black tee? Either way, we're lusting over the comedian in a way we never have before.
Babbel makes learning a new language easier than ever by cutting out the fluff to get to real, practical vocabulary. Get lifetime access to their full language library for 60% off today at just $159.
Bill Nye the Science Guy was caught getting down with his bad self during New York Fashion Week.
As Taylor Swift admits in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight.
The car guys at Garage 54 discover that liquid styrofoam doesn't look half bad as a finish.
The whataboutism of infectious disease is as dangerous as it is hackneyed.
A small subculture of creators on YouTube and Discord are using the classic Super Nintendo game Mario Paint to compose songs.
Three decades ago, Christopher Cunningham was diagnosed with AIDS—yet he's still here to share his story
As a lesbian, I want so badly to participate in stanning Adam Driver, but I'm immune to his sex appeal. In order to understand all the hubbub about Driver, we must first learn about heterosexual attraction.
Elijah Wood answers the most commonly searched questions about himself.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
More than 20 percent of our nation's rural hospitals are at risk of shutting down. What is happening to small town America's health care facilities?
Despite what airlines promise, carbon offsets and sustainable fuels won't negate the heavy environmental cost of air travel.
The company said the nine cases are the only times it has ever yanked content because of censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.
Myths about vaping that are not backed up by scientific research are spreading quick. What does the science say about e-cigarettes and public health?
Why two silent film adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott story remain missing to this day.
Winners: party unity and Amy Klobuchar. Losers: Joe Biden and action on opioids.
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
After finding success on television and Broadway, he established a progressive school and later wandered around America as a late-blooming hippie.
How new technologies and techniques pioneered by dictators will shape the 2020 election.
"How many rolls of tape do you think this was?"
A new study from researchers at Harvard Business School and Boston College hints at why buying expensive stuff doesn't make us happy.
Seventeen countries declared independence in 1960, which became known as the Year of Africa. And with the coming of its 60th anniversary, the idea for this project was born.
We have only one question: why?
Lucky's, a grocer with a loyal base of shoppers has collapsed, thousands of workers' jobs are up in the air and suppliers have been bruised by the loss of a valuable customer.
Do you know how you feel about Trump? Look at the results of your poll again — perhaps you don't despise him as much as you thought you did.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
The script of the 2019 adaptation is the backbone of the movie, placing everyone where they need to be and bending time in a way that's never been done to Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.
A report about snake safety goes awry as reporter Sarah Cawte snapped at her microphone.
As they stole stories from real newspapers, these sites baffled scientists, activists and journalists. Until now.
Often, when signage lights break, the result is something funny and lighthearted. But something decidedly darker emerged in Indianapolis this week.
A man in Astrkhan, Russia, jumps into a frozen river to rescue a dog in trouble.
Two thirds of American gun deaths are suicides. How do you solve a problem hardly anyone talks about?
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
Because she did the job that a journalist should be expected to do, there's been a frenzied attack on King that reportedly includes threats on her life.
"League of Legends" player Nathan, who roomed with pros Tailsz, Zig and Adrian, thought he'd struck gold. Instead, he left Robert Morris financially screwed