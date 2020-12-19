How Many Laws Did Clark Griswold Break In 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'?
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a Christmas classic, but Clark Griswold should be tried for his many crimes, according to Legal Eagle's Devin Stone.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.
To pee or not to pee, that is the question.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
The incoming First Lady responded to critics who say she should stop referring to herself as "Dr."
Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the odds of President-elect Joe Biden winning all four swing states fairly was "one-in-a-quadrillion." A mathematician examines these claims and found them quite interesting.
Napoleon is always depicted in a hand-in-waistcoat pose. Was there something more to his hidden hand?
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
After Smartmatic threatened a lawsuit, Lou Dobbs changed his tune on the company by running a stunning rebuttal of his own claims.
As the pandemic shutters comedy venues nationwide, female comics are trying out the NSFW subscription site. But can stand-up culture handle the change?
Mark Burnett is intrigued by the money-making potential of a post-presidency reboot, too.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
Toby learns how to protect animals on this farm.
How the plastics industry fooled us into thinking we were helping the environment by "recycling" plastic.
How many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you?
The COVID-19 vaccine is here — and so are the wealthy people who want it first.
The Daily Show put together a supercut of various scenarios that Republicans gave when they'd consider the election over.
2020's best new Star Wars character is this fake one.
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Friday blocked an effort to pass a second round of stimulus checks, arguing coronavirus relief needs to be targeted and raising concerns about the country's debt.
This is like the textbook definition of "flopping down in a chair."
It takes 11 years to grow a tree, and they require repeated shearing.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, and more.
An 18-year-old college student from Georgia has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands after breaking the British Caribbean territory's Covid-19 protocol while visiting her boyfriend for a jet skiing competition, according to her family.
How China's actions broke the world's recycling system.
The 2004 vote-fraud conspiracy movement never really died. What does that mean for Trump's true believers—and America?
Ohio juvenile court Judge Timothy Grendell thought coronavirus precautions were overblown, and made sure people knew it. In one case he forbade a mother from getting her children tested for COVID-19. Then, one of them had to go to the emergency room.
A photo posted Thursday using Izard's social media handle showed a "bibimbap" without any cultural context.
A study was conducted that determined the world's funniest joke. Here's how they reached their conclusion.
The curious appeal of the country legend in a divided nation.
Like many things that stress your body, coronavirus can cause (usually temporary) hair loss.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
From a visualization of the Chinese stock market to TikTok's explosive growth, this is 2020… in charts and data.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
Screw St. Nick — it's your delivery driver who deserves the cookies and praise.
Kids. Can't live with them. Can't live without them.
In a district where parents are epidemiologists and health policy experts, the meltdown happened one Zoom meeting at a time.
Even in a year when we watched everything on small screens, movies still seemed larger than life
"I think I'm going to start getting tattoos everywhere I visit."
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.
Jason Gates spends a lot of his time thinking about trash, and how we can generate less of it.
"Cyberpunk 2077" has been riddled with so many glitches and bugs that Sony announced on Thursday it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store. Here are some of funniest bugs people have spotted playing the game.
All the items we assumed would automatically improve our lives while locked inside, here in one stupid article.
Eminem has released a new surprise album, a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By."
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
Right now, Amazon is selling Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $199.
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.
After an internal review, The New York Times now says it built the 2018 podcast "Caliphate" on a story it cannot vouch for. It says star reporter Rukmini Callimachi will no longer cover terrorism.