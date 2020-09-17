How Kodak Detected An Atomic Bomb Before Anyone Else And Kept It Secret
The story of how Americans got tiny fragments of atomic bombs that exploded decades ago stuck in their bones.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
Our dream home was less than perfect and certainly didn't live up to the hype from the advertising brochures.
Paying $80,000 or more for a year of virtual education now seems like a bad deal to many.
We can this being super handy - or super inconvenient, depending on how often your phone accidentally takes screenshots.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Keep your enemies close, keep your friends the hell away from you.
Every team needs 3-point shooting, yet virtually every team didn't even give Duncan Robinson a look. But the Heat believed in his potential and got him to believe in it too.
Trump's former director of national intelligence on how to firmly and unambiguously reassure all Americans that their vote will be counted.
Some days you fight fires, some days you fight fire conspiracies.
Amazon bans injectable drugs, but enforcement failures have led to a swell of listings for unproven performance enhancing peptides.
This Soviet chopper was bigger than a 737 and an engineering marvel. What went wrong?
This is so poignant it's painful.
Two twin boys have accused the "Cheer" star in a lawsuit of soliciting sex and nude pictures from them.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
"Dedicated" only begins to describe CRJ's male fanbase — so we asked more than 60 grown-ass dudes to cut to the feeling and tell us why
It's not that we're having a physical shortage of coins — but the flow of coins has halted greatly this year.
The pardon of US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton by President Rodrigo Duterte is the final chapter in a case that reignited debate over old defense treaties.
America's foremost domestic goddess was well prepared for many months spent at home.
You almost have to feel bad for the designers of these failed phones.
In a rare interview, Lorne Michaels doesn't even try to hide the reason he's bringing "Saturday Night Live" back to the studio during a pandemic.
Kanye West is at war with the music industry over the ownership of masters and unfair contracts. It's a similar fight as Taylor Swift's. Will it work?
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alicia Keys are just a few of the stars that will be talking about the making of their classic songs.
When cybersecurity reporter Danny Palmer found his card was apparently used on another continent, he set out to discover more.
It's extraordinary how much Pixar's technology has made humans look increasingly life-like.
For some it's a habit, while others avoid it at all costs — but talking to strangers has unexpected benefits for our wellbeing.
The music company has succeeded despite its branding, not because of it.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
An ambitious student named Danny Scher booked the jazz great at Palo Alto High School in Northern California. A recording of the event gathered dust for five decades.
Back in 2012, stunt drivers tackled the "Hot Wheels" Double Dare Loop and lived to tell the tale.
The best video game pro-tips are often gleaned in the parking lot as Neversoft learned here.
Redditor DaveRuinsArt made excellent use of his quarantine time by adding Star Wars vehicles and characters to unsold thrift store paintings.
The United States Postal Service had planned to send 650 million masks to Americans during the early part of the pandemic.
San Francisco has more to worry about than orange skies.
Berlin fashionistas Britt Kanja and Günther Krabbenhöft have aged like fine wine. Despite their silver age, the two of them lead active lives, and not only appear in all kinds of cultural and social events, but absolutely wreck their dance floors as well.
As a ride-along photographer with the LAPD, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured first hand the work of one of America's most notorious police forces.
Our mouths are a product of evolution. So why do we all have such horrible tooth issues?
R/DirtyPenPals offers a master class in creative, next-level sexting, with stories you have to read to believe.
Amy Dorris alleges Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her at 1997 US Open.
Eric Thompson was a high-jump prodigy with an Olympic future well within his reach, until one failed drug test locked him in a battle with doping authorities that ultimately changed his life.
Growing up, I thought everyone's parents told them bedtime stories about being chased by the secret police and dodging bullets. As an adult, I started to wonder just who Dad really was.
"Jurassic World" was not a great movie by any accounts, but whoever looped in the audio from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough" just made it frigging fantastic.
The "loneliest woman in America" brewed root beer for thousands of visitors.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
A team of archeologists from the University of California-Berkeley has developed a method of analyzing the chemical compounds in residue on unglazed ceramic pots to determine what was cooked in them.
Extreme temperatures and more severe droughts, the result of human-caused climate change, have created a world that's ready to burn.
This guy learned how not to annoy a bird of prey.
