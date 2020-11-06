How Jim Carrey Mastered Impressions To Get His Big Break
The story of how Jim Carrey wowed the comedy circuit with his otherworldly knack for imitations.
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates that it's possible to boil water with body heat.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.
A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.
"We all knew he would do this. What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much."
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.
In 1954, Hungary met West Germany in the World Cup final. What happened next would change both nations, and the sport itself, forever.
Cleaning solutions smell like lemon for a reason.
A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.
"This place is super, super sketchy."
If you look at maps of US presidential election results by county over the past 40 years, you'll notice a consistent pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh. Latif Nasser traces the roots of this phenomenon back over 100 million years in a viral Twitter thread.
Why the story of "Among Us" is full of joy and inspiration.
"Holidate," "Emily in Paris," and "The Princess Switch" all make Chicago seem like a bleak, mall-clogged wasteland of Cubs bars and hats that read "Chicago."
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.
US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.
Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. Then the angry protestors showed up.
Here's a music video made completely from scratch during quarantine.
The ambiance seemed cozy. Huddled around a fire pit in a presumably ample backyard—draped in blankets, sipping on red wine—the women told a story that might seem familiar.
The sheer amount of darkness in the winter months can really get to some of us. Adding in a little light therapy might help put some spring into your step. However, it's always best to speak to a medical professional if you're feeling depressed.
An adorable 11-week-old baby panda gets weighed and measured at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC.
Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.
The ad from telecommunications company Nova intends to draw attention to the importance of mental health, according to the company.
The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork.
Jeb Corliss explains how he got into wingsuiting, his technique and what flying through The Crack in Switzerland is like.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz and other politicians read the meanest tweets made about them.
One of the world's largest icebergs is on a collision course with a South Atlantic island oasis, potentially threatening a rich ecosystem of wildlife including penguins, seals and krill.
"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?
The best way to improve your video conference calls is simply investing in a better webcam. The iPM 1080p Full HD Webcam W9 offers 1080p resolution and a built-in stereo microphone. Get it for just $32.95.
The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.
Latest sales figures reveal that Nintendo's hybrid machine has now sold more than the NES.
I thought I was doing these hard rides to memorialize my dad. I was wrong.
A photographer shoots a fake ad using a film crew using one of the most expensive film cameras and one with a dinky Nikon knockoff.
There's so much that can be accomplished with a car and an old boat.
I struggled to make my colorful style fit the job's low profile.
The president's son has prematurely claimed victory in Pennsylvania, spread rumors and lies, and, so far, gotten away with it.
We don't want to sacrifice fresh vegetables and herbs during the colder months, so the AeroGarden Black Bounty indoor garden is an easy purchase at a price this low.
When you're stuck in the booth, a lot of bizarre requests begin to come in.
Three icons from this current generation of comedy have teamed up for "Moonbase 8," about a group of wannabe astronauts trying to get NASA's attention.
Americans ordered comfort foods — fries, cheese, and tons of alcohol — to self-soothe during 2020 election night.
Different fast food chains have strikingly different attitudes when it comes to serving customers in this TikTok parody video.
What makes an elite sports star suddenly unable to do the very thing they have been practicing for years? And is there anything they can do about it?
Several accounts (of varying credibility) describe attempts to isolate children from linguistic input and observe what language they would eventually speak.
Michael Kosta, a correspondent for "The Daily Show," did a brilliant play-by-play parody of CNN's frenzied reporting style this election.