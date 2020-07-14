How It Feels To Have A PhD And Make No Money
Here's how it feels to have the most education and still get paid way less than all of your friends.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
Grant Imahara was a truly brilliant engineer, and arguably was the hardest working scientist on "Mythbusters." Here's a few of the things he did behind-the-scenes that may surprise you.
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
A monstrous wave of evictions and slashed unemployment benefits threaten to put millions of Americans on the street — and Republicans don't seem to care.
The president's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump posted a picture of herself holding a can of beans to promote the embattled Goya Foods, which goes against federal rules for executive-branch officials.
We're glad no accidents occurred, but this is no way to drive.
A new experiment places limits on the smallest possible increment of time.
Masks are probably here to stay. But they'll need to evolve.
In "Project Power," a pill can either grant you superpowers or have more deadlier consequences. The sci-fi action film streams on Netflix on August 14.
The movie's touch football game is emblematic of everything great about 'Wedding Crashers,' from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's bromance to nuanced storytelling.
Eric D'Alessandro has a hilarious ode to the types of people who complain about masks.
A saw, but very little blood, was found at the scene
The advisory "gradually and inconsistently" spread to the general public, in a different cultural climate, in some important respects, than our own, as University of Michigan medical historian J. Alexander Navarro explains.
When Julia Stiles performed her climactic audition in Save The Last Dance back in 2001, we all thought it was the most epic dance routine. On second thought, as this woman shows, maybe it was just really good editing.
COVID-19 has steamrolled the country. What happens if another pandemic starts before this one is over?
Kayaking can be a serene, soothing activity, that is, until an alligator lunges from the side and nearly knocks you out of your kayak.
Police officials say there were "isolated cases" of inappropriate force. But 64 videos show many attacks on protesters that appear unwarranted.
They must either skirt the law or watch their pets die.
If Bill and Ted were pro-mask crusaders, they'd be a lot like these cheerful dudes.
During these unprecedented times, which words are we using the most to describe our incredibly strange epoch?
"MDZhB" has been broadcasting since 1982. No one knows why.
Gus Johnson and his friends make a hilarious biblical re-enactment.
SpaceX appears to have uploaded the code ahead of its private beta test for Starlink internet scheduled for this summer.
Inspired by a car from the 1950s, the team from Garage54 sees if a Fiat can park easier with a fifth wheel.
Stick to your four- or six-digit PIN.
A new book reopens the decades-old controversy about how exactly Adolf Hitler died, and what happened to his body.
Beware splashy corporate gestures when they leave existing power structures intact.
Max was determined to take the plunge as his owner looked on in amazement.
These creatures have evolved special "nanobodies" that may have an edge over human antibodies when it comes to developing a new treatment.
President Donald Trump will be able to claim victory after a pair of down-ballot contests Tuesday evening where two high-profile Republican candidates he supported prevailed in primary races.
Can Iron Man expense rehab? Would Robin be considered a dependent? Should Batman sell merch?
We expect nothing less from a song called "Doppler."
The administration is undermining public health.
Parents can be nosy. But what would you do if they fed you fake news all the time?
Over 1,300 partnerships with Ring. Hundreds of facial recognition systems. The surveillance apparatus in the United States takes all kinds of forms in all kinds of places — a huge number of which populate a new map called the Atlas of Surveillance.
Inside the progressive effort to talk Trump voters into switching sides, one deep conversation at a time.
While the West struggles to handle the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to have to deal with another crisis soon.
Itsuo Kobayashi draws what he eats every single day. While his drawings are individually compelling, each discrete element rendered in loving detail, his body of work as a whole gives an intimate window into everyday Japanese food.
A Harvard sophomore is driving across the country on Google Street View, because this is the world we live in now.
The sports comedy comes to Apple TV+ on August 14.
How thwarted Hollywood ambitions, Silicon Valley hubris and a long war on objectivity gave rise to Drudge, Breitbart and other right-wing media insurgents.
The tech industry is built on serendipity. If workers flee the Bay Area, what's left?
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been taken to the hospital and treated for a possible infection, according to a court spokeswoman.
