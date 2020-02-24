Engineer Explains How A Fabric That Makes People Invisible In Pictures Works
The glass beads on the anti-paparazzi fabric makes people "invisible" in pictures taken from flash photography.
The glass beads on the anti-paparazzi fabric makes people "invisible" in pictures taken from flash photography.
This was not part of the package deal.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
Aside from the extremely cool science on display, this is just very beautiful.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Insurers are supposed to price based on risk, but Allstate's algorithm put a thumb on the scale.
The Defense Department is long overdue for a 21st century overhaul. That would mean budget cuts far beyond what any 2020 candidates are proposing.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When the words "Yeet" are painted over the plane, you know how this is going to go.
Why does every damn place — even old-school corporate offices — have to be fun and full of foosball?
In the 1970s, the American bourbon market was dead. Japan's desire for aged, high-proof bourbon helped the Kentucky spirit survive.
What have we been doing all our lives using only our forks?
The rise of the STEM-obsessed, corporate-partnered university.
You never know when you may need a pocket knife, but you don't want to carry one all the time. What do you do? Get a B-2 Dog Tag. This dog tag has a fully concealed nano blade pocket knife and it's half off now.
I'll be there for you through the decades, like I've been there before.
Intuit just spent $7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, the popular free credit monitoring and tax filing service.
A solar storm can throw whales off-course, suggesting that the large animals might have an internal compass.
This scratch-off map is a wonderful way to commemorate each and every country and state you've visited.
The glass beads on the anti-paparazzi fabric makes people "invisible" in pictures taken from flash photography.
The rediscovery of a fly species in Wales hints at environmental DNA sampling's potential to change endangered species protection.
Sometimes in life you can't have your cake and eat it too, but it's okay.
Joseph Oldendorf was injured on a trail in the Olympic National Park, Washington. Crawling on the trail made his knees so raw, he said he put his shoes over them for protection.
A roundup of 21 of the best short jokes and one-liners by the late comedic genius Mitch Hedberg, whose stand-up continues to influence and resonate today as much as it did when he was alive.
The memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been a sober, heartfelt affair — with a few moments of genuine humor.
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
With a résumé full of wins at kayaking's most prestigious competitions and historic first descents of the planet's deadliest whitewater, Nouria Newman is considered one of the greatest paddlers around. So why can't she turn her passion into a sustainable career?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We will never be able to look at the character Qui-Gon Jinn the same way again.
So strong is the clamor for Panama Geisha that world records are annually set and smashed, with auction prices topping $1,000 per pound.
This was not part of the package deal.
In 1956, Life magazine sent the photographer to Shady Grove, Alabama. For years afterward, most of the photos he took there were thought to have been lost.
The startup rode a wave of augmented reality hype and about $300 million in funding to a series of half-baked products before failing spectacularly and shutting down last year.
Mike McGowan worked undercover for the Russians, Mexicans and the mob. According to him, undercover work consists of a five step training process: preparation, preparation, preparation, preparation and "go do it."
Harvey Weinstein may be headed to prison, but few women will ever see their perpetrators brought to justice.
Are moral beliefs quite literally gut feelings that stem from the body's tendency to feel disgust at certain human behaviors?
"This video taken from my dashcam on Eastlink, Victoria Australia, Northbound. The open-sided prefabricated building gradually shook loose a large composite panel which caused a multiple car accident behind."
Growing crowds have turned the world's tallest mountain into a valuable commercial asset. But where's all the money going?
It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
Cons exploit our cognitive biases. I learned the hard way that some of us are more vulnerable than others.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
The head of the powerful union representing border patrol agents nationwide said the FBI is working to identify who stole some $500,000 out of the coffers of the El Paso local. The theft raises more questions about lawlessness in the union's ranks.
Life as a chronically poor person is an exercise in survival. I've maxed out credit cards, stolen internet and missed bills. Now I'm trying to cure myself of the poverty disease.
People say America doesn't make things anymore. But what about toxic chemicals? We make so many of those, we throw half of them in rivers, for free.
Just under a month after Kobe Bryant — along with his daughter Gianna and seven others — was killed in a helicopter crash, thousands of people filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a tribute to his life.
As a nursing mother newly exposed to the harsh realities of milk production, Liza Monroy reconsiders the dairy cow, and questions the meaning of compassion.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This year's grand prize and title of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 went to the winner of the Wide Angle category Greg Lecoeur.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a meeting on Tuesday, February 25th, where it will examine the role that Autopilot played in a fatal 2018 crash.
Photographer Mark Steinmetz spent 11 years working in camps across the US, from the shores of Cape Cod in Massachusetts to the smoky mountains of North Carolina.
In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. In 2018, it went viral on YouTube. And now it looks even better.
Telling whether the product that arrived in your Amazon box is what you meant to order can be puzzling. Can you guess which ones of these are the imposters?
Under its frigid, dusty surface, Mars is humming. The quiet, constant drone periodically pulses with the beat of quakes rippling around the planet, but the source of this alien music remains unknown.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.