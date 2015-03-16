Picks Video Long Reads Tech


On November 12, 2012, Belizean police announced that they were seeking John McAfee for questioning in connection with the murder of his neighbor. Six months earlier, I began an in-depth investigation into McAfee's life. This is the chronicle of that investigation. (This story is from 2012. McAfee died by suicide in prison on June 23, 2021, after a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the US.)

