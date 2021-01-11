A Professional Cleaner Explains Exactly How They Deep Clean Home Exteriors
Aj Joyner, owner of an Alabama based washing company, explains the chemical combinations cleaners use and how they get rid of all the mildew.
What does it look like in a room where the walls around you absorb over 99% of the light?
Nancy Pelosi gave a tour of her vandalized office, and revealed that her staff had attempted to barricade themselves inside a side room, hiding themselves under a table for two and a half hours while rioters ransacked her workplace.
Kraig Adams experiences the thrill of loneliness on this hike through the slopes and rainforests of Guatemala.
Chewing costs way too much energy compared to sleep.
Brieonna Johnson works full-time as a nanny for two families, one in New York City and one in Atlanta.
How easy it is to blow a hole through a concrete wall with a a hand grenade?
This dystopian vision illustrates what's so precious about our federal buildings.
A small group of king penguins have appeared on Martillo Island in Argentina. How they got there, and whether they will stay, is unknown.
Ponsetto assaulted a 14-year-old Black teen and accused him of stealing her phone. When interviewed by King, Ponsetto seemed to show little remorse for her actions.
It's pure chaotic energy, and we're here for it.
Vogue received similar criticism for the way it photographs Black stars when Simone Biles covered the magazine in July.
There have been many COVID breakouts on Hollywood's TV and film sets. And health experts aren't sure why they're considered more of an "essential business" than others.
It's an interesting finding, considering most people are right-handed.
Giant bubbles hovering over the Milky Way seem to be remnants of an ancient explosion.
It was a story he had chosen not to tell — until 2015, when he sat for a four-hour interview, promised that this account would not be published while he was alive.
The US Capitol did not fall the way the Twin Towers did, but the American idea it embodies was brutalized. We must remember 1/6 the way we remember 9/11.
An undercover antifascist descends through all nine circles of the alt-right inferno.
You save everything, to save money and just in case it will come in handy one day.
While we're all waiting for our own COVID-19 vaccination, here's a running list of public figures and celebrities who have received at least their first dose.
"Matrix 4" is currently filming in San Francisco, and the videos people have captured of the filmmaking scenes are exhilarating.
Now more than ever, we're trying to inject a little bit of goofy fun into every part of our lives. Why not grab some funny slippers, and start every day off on the right foot.
A viral video taken by HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic shows a lone Black Capitol Police officer trying to hold back a mob as rioters chase after him in the Capitol.
Only white artists were nominated for Best Children's Album — and three of them have asked to be taken off the ballot. Artists of color in children's music are fed up with the genre's homogeneity.
The bizarre sanitarium staple that became a spreadable obsession.
This was caught on camera by an Indian Forest Service officer.
Lee Michael Creely went on a Walmart run for his wife and two kids — and never returned.
The "Hyperscreen" will debut in the EQS electric sedan in late 2021.
The Buffalo Bills survived a controversial call that Jomboy could clearly see from his living room.
The Steelers blew away their fantastic start to the season after losing their Wild Card game 48-37 against the Cleveland Browns.
Dr. Carrie Madej spoke at the Capitol riots Wednesday and called the COVID vaccine a "witches' brew."
Tone Bell was realistic about his goals: he didn't want abs — he just wanted to be "apocalypse fit."
I'm only 30, and already feeling like I owe it to society to keep up.
A football thought experiment in the time of COVID-19.
In the early 20th century, the writer saw a lot of sh*t.
TikToker BugsyMoran has a quick shoelace hack that'll take you a minute to get right, but will save you loads of time in the future.
His career as an eminent physicist was derailed by an obsession. Was he a genius or a crackpot?
There's still a whole lot of TBD ahead but also some definitive promise of great things to come.
Schwarzenegger compared the Capitol mob to Kristallnacht — or the Night of Broken Glass — when a Nazi mob destroyed Jewish neighborhoods across Germany. "Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States," he said.
They whiled away the dark months with poetry, banjos, and Russian grammar — and you can, too.
"Hitman 3" launches on last-gen consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 20th. This latest installment of IO Interactive's long-running stealth series is looking sharper than a knife.
YouTuber Adam Ragusea has tips to how you can make a delicious pan pizza.
We have come to a "moment of truth," United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his State of the Planet speech in December. "COVID and climate have brought us to a threshold."
Sweden's new punk-rock hell-raisers have made their name skewering toxic masculinity, die-hard sports fans, right-wing fanatics — and themselves.
Republicans were pretty keen on claiming election fraud until the Capitol riot happened.
Beyoncé is once again helping those in need through her BeyGOOD foundation. The singer teamed up with the NAACP to offer housing assistance grants to those struggling amid the pandemic.
Why are workers being called back for nonessential work in the middle of a pandemic? Because their bosses can get away with it.
In the words of Ryan Lizza, "You might not fully understand what happened Wednesday until you watch this video." This 39-minute video documents the storming of the Capitol building leading up to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Viewer discretion is advised.