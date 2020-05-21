How Hollywood Makes Horror Movies Scarier Behind The Scenes
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
Andrew Camarata has been building his castle out of shipping containers for months. Here's a look at him putting on the finishing touches.
The story behind the beloved subsonic, twin-engine plane.
Police are looking for the motorist who posted this insane video of his speed run south of Crawley in West Sussex, England.
The USS Portland successfully shot a small drone out of the sky.
Americans seeking unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million. Other countries around the world have also been hit hard by unemployment. How does unemployment insurance differ around the world?
J.C. Penney's bankruptcy is one of the most stunning falls from grace in American history.
As the US approaches a grim milestone in the outbreak, The New York Times gathered names of the dead and memories of their lives from obituaries across the country.
Some customers have spent hours on hold with airlines, filed multiple complaints and even filed class action lawsuits.
This is the only "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot we'd ever watch.
Dividing life from work has always been a challenge, especially if your home office doesn't include walls.
Gabriel d'Annunzio was the sort of man to whom whose his own children had to refer as "maestro." A pioneer of celebrity culture, he embellished his ardent nationalism with showmanship, attracting a cult-like following in Western Europe.
A look at Kyle MacLachlan's breathtaking acting process from behind the camera.
One America News is the straight truth for Trump fans and completely surreal for everyone else.
Reality TV now feels like a constant reminder of life pre- and post-pandemic.
Preston McAfee, the chief economist at Microsoft, explains how auctions serve as price discovery mechanisms.
Yaya Han was supposed to be on tour right now. Instead of signing copies of books and posing for pictures with fans, the cosplayer is at home prepping her next shipment of washable masks to help people prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It's a place where capitalism hasn't corrupted human kindness, stuffed animals are haunted and rusty bottle caps come in packs of 500.
A useful audio guide to recognizing the sound of birds commonly found in your neighborhood.
New figures from non-partisan APM Research Lab show staggering racial divide in coronavirus death rate across US.
Looking at natural disasters can offer clues about the potential long-term academic and mental health impact of lockdown on children.
The battle for control of the Senate is on.
People ignore text messages when they come repeatedly. Even incredibly important ones.
But for heaven's sake, the best-selling author, unapologetic cusser and fifth-generation Texan would rather not be called that.
A look at one of the world's most remote islands, the flimsy veneer of gigantic advertisements and other best photos of the week.
Here is a comprehensive infographic of the 100 most popular shows on the IMDb and the rankings of their final episodes by user rating.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
What do copyright and authorship mean in the crowdsourced realm known as the Omegaverse?
When parents can't do it all, women's paid labor is often the first to go.
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date's child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane's exit row."
The fears of infection from the coronavirus have created a new role in society for the automobile.
How selling small squares of paperboard or thick paper became a lucrative business.
The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.
The all-you-can-eat buffet is unlikely to survive the pandemic in its current form—in part because sanitation already made it somewhat risky.
The USS Portland successfully shot a small drone out of the sky.
Sorry, but Isabelle thinks your island is ugly
Mask arguments among Texans are occurring everywhere from retail stores to the highest levels of government.
The Beatles get considerably scarier when you start shifting their pitch.
There's been a surge in bot activity in the past month in online discussions about reopening America from COVID-19 shutdowns, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said this week.
I'd rather handwrite every document I submit.
Some people might just duck out quietly without attracting notice, but not this guy.
The former VP and presumptive Democratic nominee lacks the tech policy infrastructure of his predecessors.
While it looks like it could have been ripped out of a sci-fi movie from the 2010s, the plane concept also has many elements of retro-futurism.
The Action Lab's James Orgill does the ultimate social distancing science experiment — blowing bubbles out out hot magma.
How does a relatively common type of virus turn into one so deadly it could spur a pandemic? The answer may lie in its microscopic spikes.
A hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days this month while symptomatic, exposing as many as 91 customers and coworkers.
Sarah Cooper, who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."