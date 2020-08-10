This Is How Hollywood Makes People Walk On Walls
From "Inception" to "High School Musical 3," here's how Hollywood pulls off making people walk on walls and ceilings.
From "Inception" to "High School Musical 3," here's how Hollywood pulls off making people walk on walls and ceilings.
"Zelda refuses to share pretty much anything she has. Food, of course, is no exception."
YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to get a taste of what it would feel like to be in the middle of a shark-feeding frenzy.
10-year-old Nandi Bushell shows her range by covering the Joy Division hit all by herself.
It's not the remix we expected. It's not even the remix we think we deserve.
The Urban Air worker was supposed to catch the guy coming through the zip-line. Things, however, didn't turn out as expected.
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hitting PSA.
We know that PowerPoint kills. Most often the only victims are our audience's inspiration and interest. This, however, is the story of a PowerPoint slide that actually helped kill seven people.
World's fairs have launched some of our most bold and iconic structures, but there were plenty more wild ones left on the cutting room floor. These fantastical structures — think an 1,000-foot guillotine or 1,000-mile slide — represent an era of architectural ambition and wonder.
If we just close our eyes, we can really picture this coming from Shapiro's mouth.
Every artifact has a story to tell. What makes a discovery meaningful for archaeologists may surprise you.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab just announced his government's resignation, amid fury over Beirut explosion.
"It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies," the actor told The Irish Times while promoting "Tenet." "And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff."
From invading animals to a faulty computer chip worth less than a dollar, the alarmingly long list of close calls shows just how easily nuclear war could happen by mistake.
Come for this guy's stroke of genius, stay for the maniacal, movie-villain laugh he lets loose at the end.
A rideshare is supposed to be the safe option after a night out, but for these women, the reality was the opposite.
If you're craving some favorites, or looking to try something new, this variety pack of candy from Japan is very appealing.
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
Once in a while, you see an older game get a remake online and it's awesome. Much like what's happened with "Steven Spielberg's Director's Chair."
American men are failing the pandemic.
The name "Karen" has become cultural shorthand for a very specific type of woman: usually white, entitled, older and brandishing a "Can I speak to the manager" attitude. But just how common has the name "Karen" been over time in the US?
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
An MIT team tackled the mystery of why something as soft as hair can erode a steel blade, hoping to figure out how to make shaving tools last longer.
Their families may be icons of corporate America and the Republican elite, but a new generation of wealthy young people is making clear that their politics are liberal and they'll vote and donate accordingly.
That poor fruit stand never stood a chance.
Car doors are engineered to sound much sturdier than they really are. Welcome to the science of automobile psychoacoustics.
States couldn't afford to pay their share of the new benefits, and the president's executive order excludes many of the country's 30 million unemployed people.
The waters around Mosher Island can be treacherous, and it was Thom Drew's job to help ships navigate them — until the Coast Guard automated lighthouses like his.
Hilary Swank is an astronaut torn between her mission to Mars and her attachments to her family back at Earth in Netflix's new space series "Away." "Away" premieres on Netflix on September 4.
The ads are everywhere. You can learn to serve like Serena Williams or write like Margaret Atwood. But what MasterClass really delivers is something altogether different.
There are a lot of caveats you have to put in your Instagram captions this day.
How a contract killer's 35-year run of murder and mayhem in California's Central Valley reflects a far more widespread injustice: The institutions that were supposed to protect a community failed it again and again.
Mississippi's former AG waged a nine-year battle with Google that prompted the company to take him to court — provoking states that are now pursuing a potentially devastating lawsuit.
Here's how YouTuber Stuff Made harnessed explosive charges to design a baseball hat that hits the ball way faster than normal people can hit by hand.
The oldest-known living person is Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who is a mind-boggling 116 years old. But if you ask David Sinclair, he'd argue that 116 is just middle age. At least, he thinks it should be.
Benches cleared during the seventh inning of the Astros-Athletics series finale Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston's sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
On March 18, Cameron Butchart was the man who stopped the Ruby Princess from docking in Sydney. The subsequent hundreds of coronavirus cases and deaths could have remained on the other side of a sliding door if Butchart's decision stood.
In 2006, it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
A law firm webinar advised employers on how to avoid becoming a target of CODE, an organizing initiative in tech and video game industries.
Space aliens are having a moment in America, thanks to the Blink-182 frontman's E.T.-hunting A-team. But what's his real plan?
The key is to go in as unsuspiciously as possible.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
A collection of new research provides more clues about where and how microplastics are spreading.
Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia's interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
"That was the craziest day of my career. I've been practicing for about 22 years, and I've done urgent, emergency C-sections, but never in an ICU setting."
More than a century before Instagram, Agnes B. Marshall mastered the art of extravagant ice cream designs.
