How Was The 'Ghostbusters' Video Game Able To Remember Your Bank Balance?
The 1984 "Ghostbusters" video game allowed you to save a game that you could reload on any copy in the world.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
Robyn Byrd and Katie Rice were teenage "Ren & Stimpy" fans who wanted to make cartoons. They say they were preyed upon by the creator of the show, John Kricfalusi, who admitted to having had a 16-year-old girlfriend when approached by BuzzFeed News.
You've probably heard the lines about how "40 is the new 30" or "30 is the new 20." What is this based on? Are they just lines to make older people feel younger? Is it based on how you feel? Is there science involved?
Thera the Deaf Ferret gets the surprise of a lifetime when she realized her owner had sent dozens of balls careening down the stairs.
Damage was seen at least two miles from the explosion, encompassing an area with more than 750,000 residents.
I'm not vegetarian, but my Taco Bell order is.
is humanity in fact able to successfully plan for the longterm future?
In 2014, researchers asked men to estimate the size of the average erect penis. Their guess? 6.2 inches (15.8 centimeters). That's actually in line with what numerous scientific studies have reported. But guess what? Those studies are wrong.
Trey Ruscoe surprised his mom with the news that he was making his Australian football debut.
Decades ago, a marketing stunt promised Philippine soda drinkers a chance at a million pesos. But an error at a bottling plant led to 600,000 winners — and to lawsuits, rioting and even deaths.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea.
Miss your dual-monitor setup at the office? The Mobile Pixels Trio lets you get that double- or even triple-screen action on your laptop.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
"It's not a nuke. Not even a small one."
Magnus Midtbø gets warmed up in a climbing gym and is in the mood to try to break a few world records.
How the act of scrutinizing art online has changed the role of the critic.
The world produces more and more single-use plastic every year. Here's how you can cut back.
Katia Kvinge hilariously tackles the diverse accents throughout the United Kingdom.
Can an iron catch your clothes on fire if you forget to unplug it? The team at the King of Random conduct a science experiment to measure the risk.
Researchers at the University of Chicago want you to be able to post selfies without worrying that the next Clearview AI will use them to identify you.
Jonna Jinton performs an ancient Swedish herding call technique called a "Kulning."
During a historic 1964 tour, the Beatles played an important role in America's new push to end segregation. One more example of the power of music.
A 50-year-old Austrian man accidentally broke three toes off the statue "Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix" in a museum in Italy.
Will it stop the virus? Can it replace a mask? Does this one look OK? All your questions, answered.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is acknowledging or the first time that the state unemployment system was deliberately designed to frustrate people, making it so difficult for them to apply for benefits that they would give up and just not get paid.
James from The Action Lab finds a way to show off how a whirlpool would respond in a zero-G environment.
And why it's so controversial.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The action-comedy premieres on Netflix on August 21.
The biggest video games always seem to argue that bad guys might be good, and the good guys might just be bad. 2020 is proving how much stories of good and evil still have to teach us.
"It's the ultimate in social distancing."
Two days after Crew Dragon successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX's Starship SN5 successfully completed a 150-meter test hop.
"Everyone dies the same way: their heart stops. That's the last step."
Sly Stallone's homage to '80s genre films should be considered a classic 10 years after its release.
Trombonist Martyn Stroud has an extraordinary talent for making a watering can sound musical.
From Ancient Egypt's deltas to Edinburgh's crags and peaks, the city pushes back against the dream of human separateness
Airlines are fine-tuning their cleaning procedures — where they clean, how frequently and with which tools. This is what the new processes look like.
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
America's rich used to move around more than the poor. When COVID landed, that flipped: The wealthy now work remotely, while essential workers toil.
There's been a startling lack of mischievous, dissenting voices when it comes to Beyoncé's visual album "Black Is King."
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
Studies of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 show the immune system lacks its usual coordinated response.
The Wall of Moms went international, before its founder was fired amid accusations of anti-Blackness.
When two men were hired to break into Iowa judicial buildings, they thought it was just another physical security audit — until they were charged with burglary.
For some, Alexa's voice is already plenty alluring. For others, it's not nearly sexy enough.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
