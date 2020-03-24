Engineer Tests Out Whether A 'Floating Table' — A Table Held Together By Strings — Is Actually Real
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
Back in 2015, the Southern Voice Band gave this small crowd the performance of a lifetime with a spirited cover of "Let's Get It On."
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
A lot of design went into crafting this mirror, which transforms from a mirror into a walkable portal for guests.
When you're cooped in a house for too long, this is the kind of internet gems you start to produce.
Urban resilience expert Michael Berkowitz shares ideas about how US cities can come back stronger from the social and economic disruption of coronavirus.
This is the question on everyone's mind.
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
The global video game industry makes bank, grossing an estimated $150 billion in 2019. Just like Hollywood, the video game world has some trusty franchises they can rely on for steady revenue. Here are the top video game series of all time.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is a technological marvel. Its nuclear reactors can enable it to move for 25 years without re-fueling. It uses powerful electro-magnets to hurl aircraft into the sky. It has toilets designed so incredibly poorly that the entire system needs to be unclogged and flushed out with acid, yes acid, on a regular basis, at the cost of $400,000 a pop.
"Game of Thrones" encompasses so many characters and complicated plot points — and that's not including the ones that the show may have referenced, only to abandon entirely in the later seasons.
Infectious diseases spread exponentially, yes, but only in the beginning. Thank God.
Gas prices are plummeting, but GM's new EV Hummer will debut a game-changing battery.
The Hydraulic Press Channel attempts to disprove the old adage that you can't fold a piece of paper more than 7 times.
The soundtrack from the person filming's car really takes this to the next level.
The superconductor inside the Australian meteorite is a known material, but the discovery itself comes as a shock.
How a "survival mom" who began storing food after the financial crisis prepares for the worst-case scenario.
From now on, every service should include a space hat-wearing priest.
America's coronavirus response failed because we didn't understand the complexity of the problem.
"We wanted people who didn't know about 'The Office' and who were watching the Super Bowl to enjoy it. That caused us to think a little differently than we normally would."
As the nation slowly goes stir-crazy under the coronavirus shutdown, the content we've been creating has become increasingly crazed.
And what it means for treatment.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
Even Tucker Carlson seemed a bit taken aback by Patrick's argument.
These decisive measures can prevent a decade of dislocation and extraordinary levels of deaths.
Taking a look at Batman's 80-plus year history of having the best superhero costume ever, and finding the best of the best.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
While test shortages are making headlines, there's a lot about the technology behind these tests that isn't as clear to the public.
He had been away from home for 14 months, but because of COVID-19, he cut his cycling trip short and gave his younger brother the surprise of a lifetime.
No matter how you look at the numbers, one country stands out from the rest: South Korea.
I wasn't planning to be on vacation in a pandemic. It changed the way I'll think about risk forever.
Here's how you might be able to get yours.
Most of which you can do from your couch. In pajamas.
Remi the raccoon is one years old and apparently she really loves playing in the water.
From protecting privacy to saving the free press, it may be the single best way to fix the internet.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
Campbell Island is one of the most remote places on Earth. The vegetation is typical of the tundra: mosses and lichens, grasses, a few shrubs, and no trees — with one small but important exception.
Not sure whether the length of a supermarket cart really constitutes six feet of social distancing.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Understanding how work contracts or expands to fulfill the time available might answer your questions.
"What's terrible about COVID-19 is what's great about it," says Madonna. Please, tell us more about what's great about a pandemic!
For one fleeting moment, the Hélica — a plane without wings and an "unsteerable murder machine" — looked like the future of transportation. Good thing it wasn't.
Why shut down over the coronavirus pandemic when we stay open despite car crashes? President Trump was not the first to draw this analogy, nor was it the first time that he had done so. It is, however, a bad analogy.
These YouTubers have a blast creating this tiny DIY tank from scratch and take it out for a test spin on a golf course.
It's not easy to trim down the list of the greatest installments of 'The Office,' but on the show's 15th anniversary, we gave it a shot.
Denmark's version of ice-age economics goes like this: To discourage mass layoffs, the government will pay employers up to 90 percent of the salaries of workers who go home and don't work.
So this is what it's like to fly.
Jane de Oliveira set out to protect the world's largest rain forest from the corporate interests that are burning it to the ground. Then the armed men showed up.