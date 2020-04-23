How Far Will This Cat Reach For A Piece Of Meat?
The team at The Q cut a small hole in a cardboard box and saw how far this cat would reach for a slab of delicious meat.
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
Air Sinai is shrouded in mystery. But why?
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.
Given all the empty space available, it's hard not to feel like the deer had it out for the guy on the bike.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
The first epicenter is coming back to life, but not as anyone knew it.
Prepper culture and dystopian fashion brands are colliding to create a new uniform for our troubled moment.
A little over a year ago, I came up with an idea for story to turn my apartment into an indoor garden. This ended up being a terrible idea.
We didn't know this either, and now our lives are forever changed.
Since the removal of two dams on the Elwha River in the Pacific Northwest, salmon are spawning once again, animals large and small are returning to the river banks, and hundreds of acres of barren former lakebed are greening.
In 1992, Hoover promised two round trip tickets to select European destinations for customers who spent £100 or more on a vacuum cleaner or a washing machine. That was a grave mistake.
Pop, like all of us, is having a rough (ruff?) time in quarantine.
This goofy dog enjoyed trying to hide out inside this couch.
Don't knock grim and gloomy films, or their serious fans will come for you.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
In what Braskem America workers called a "live-in" at the factory, the undertaking was just one example of the endless ways that Americans in every industry have uniquely contributed to fighting coronavirus.
Forced to shutter Prune, I've been revisiting my original dreams for it — and wondering if there will still be a place for it in the New York of the future.
Rob Manfred's report on the Red Sox pins their entire scheme on a rogue video operator. The investigation raises further questions and puts a tidy bow on the controversy that once seemed to threaten baseball's future.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
They may be closed, but museums around the world are staying connected with the public by sharing unusual items from their collections.
About half of the nation's food is typically consumed in group settings like restaurants and schools. Quickly rerouting the supply chain isn't easy.
A woman who was interviewed about her participation in Michigan's "Operation Gridlock" protest against coronavirus lockdown measures inspired a TikToker to research her claims — and something isn't adding up.
Dumbbell prices have skyrocketed during quarantine — find out why the big dumbbell price increase, and whether it's worth it to invest in a whole set for your home.
Most American adults don't have enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses. How will we get through the pandemic?
This herd of puppies couldn't help but lick the face of this defenseless kid.
The bits, sketches, and one-liners that changed humor forever.
With a record 26 million Americans filing for unemployment amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are bearing the brunt harder than others. Here's a heat map showing the states hit the worst.
In a few months, there's going to be a lot more Wi-Fi to go around.
Aerodynamics is everything.
It would seem that a good way to earn a powerful rebuke on the front page your state's largest newspaper is to suggest that your city act as a "control group" for the effects of reopening in a pandemic.
"Your honor, does the district attorney have a point, or did I put on my nicest suit to hear them think aloud?"
The preliminary data suggests that many more New Yorkers may have been infected than was previously believed.
Bugs aren't just occasional nuisances, they're crucial to the environment. Now populations of species worldwide are falling at alarming rates.
One of the only major battlegrounds seeing a lower claims rate than the national average is Wisconsin, according to the analysis.
Zack Reaves arranged and performed this lovely arrangement of the Radiohead classic.
People who lived through other major viral outbreaks — from SARS to Ebola to the 1918 flu pandemic — on what it felt like when life started returning to normal.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
What we know so far about COVID-19 immunity — antibodies, serological tests, reinfection and immunological memory — explained.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
On Colorado's grasslands, Rachel Hopper skillfully captures the beauty and brutality of this fierce songbird's distinctive style of food storage.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
In contravention of shelter-in-place rules for COVID-19, people are participating in secret activities, including Washington, DC, dinner parties, an underground Palm Beach salon.
If you had a bathtub full of money, how would you remodel your kitchen? Here's 14 of the sleekest kitchens owned by celebs as seen in Architectural Digest.