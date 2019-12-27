How Far Can 2010 Technology Get You In 2019?
WSJ's Joanna Stern attempts to maneuver around the town of Hell, Michigan with only products from 2010. How far can she go?
There are so many Airpod knockoffs. YouTuber Unbox Therapy tests all of them out.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Dorothea Taylor drops a sick beat on this Disturbed classic.
After looking through a series of profiles, women attempt to pick men from a lineup based on their dating profiles.
The icon of the movement for action on climate change is a teenager. Shouldn't that worry us?
A car accidentally turned onto the Pulaski Bridge pedestrian walkway on Christmas evening and got stuck. The driver was so stuck, they abandoned the vehicle.
Fire, garbage and homelessness increasingly plague the Golden State.
In the last 10 years, traditional celebs have begun clamoring for a spot on the erstwhile cat video haven, even as it's churned out stars of its own.
There are now 11 French unicorns, and many of them arrived in 2019.
No job is ever boring if you put a good spin on it.
Nintendo copied Apple, while Apple copied Braun. Why are there so many electronics made of white polycarbonate, no matter the decade?
The British socialite has disappeared from public view since the death of her close friend Jeffrey Epstein.
Help comes from all corners.
According to the scientists who study it, being bored is actually great for your brain — as long as you approach it the right way.
They're far more conservative on immigration than the average American.
People are purchasing high-end vehicles and registering them in Montana? What is the benefit of doing that?
As a paleoclimatologist, I often find myself wondering why more people aren't listening to the warnings, the data, the messages.
While walking through Três Lagoas, someone noticed something funny about this tree.
One of Thailand's most famous monks body was put on display sometime in the 1970s and is still there today, virtually unchanged from the day he passed away, with the notable exception of a giant pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that were added later.
The testimony of a notorious con artist and jailhouse informant could mean the difference between life and death.
One of the most coveted awards in the restaurant business, a star can elevate a local-favorite to a must visit global destination overnight.
Sure, there were disasters this year — one of the products on this list even started out as such! That said, these are some of the very best gadgets of 2019.
Asylum seekers face competing miseries: violence at home, and a punitive detention system with a shard of hope for relief abroad.
In what one activist calls "an conservation home run," groundfish have recovered enough to reopen a vast swath off the West Coast to bottom trawler fishing.
What does it really take to eat noodles for a living?
Doug DeMuro gives a tour of a behemoth pickup truck that would make Greta Thunberg cry.
Wendy McClure recounts how an old audio tape of holiday music becomes a record of family history, unspoken rituals and grief.
Five people described turning points in their lives — the moments that led them down a trail of dependency and addiction.
The end of 2019 is nigh, which means it's time for us to take stock of this year's crop of games. And it's been quite a year.
The comedy that made us laugh for the first ten years of the century got weirder, smaller and sharper in the past decade.
Forget about "Rise of Skywalker." This is the good Star Wars movie this year.
Mdou Moctar was never meant to play guitar. Despite the odds, the left-handed Tuareg guitarist managed to make a name for himself and one of the best rock albums of the year.
From poisoned monks and nuclear bombs to the "transfermium wars," mapping the atomic world hasn't been easy.
Both 17-year-old Billie Eilish and 15-year-old Millie Bobby Brown have said they text with the 33-year-old rapper. What are we to make of this?
Nobody set out to make one of this decade's most influential styles of game. It just happened. What's next?
How did a word once reserved for union bosses get co-opted by anybody with a viral tweet?
Another quantum computing architecture closes in on quantum supremacy.
There's only ever so much you can control at any job. You make the things you make as good as you can, at which point they are not really yours anymore.
The long-dominant ideology brought us forever wars, the Great Recession and extreme inequality. Good riddance.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
One man's unlikely journey from servant and prisoner of war to bodybuilding champion — with an epic, trans-continental love story along the way.
In cities where people are desperate for housing, why are there still empty properties?
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
Wary of alarming investors, companies victimized by ransomware attacks often tell the SEC that "malware" or a "security incident" disrupted their operations.
A flood could devastate the tourist zone of Waikīkī in Honolulu, but a federal plan to fortify the Ala Wai Canal has met with strong local resistance.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.