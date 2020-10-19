How Exactly Are We Supposed To Pronounce The Word 'GIF'?
The debate of which pronunciation is actually correct is still not settled.
A nightmare situation.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver explains what is as stake once the US leaves the World Health Organization.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
Losing election candidate Jami-Lee Ross was accused of "whipping up fear and hysteria" during the election campaign by Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
The Traxxis RC Car, one of the most durable RC car in the world, gets tested on a mountain bike trail.
Behind Foxconn's empty buildings, empty factories, and empty promises in Wisconsin.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Speaking to "60 Minutes" contributor Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers the question on everybody's mind: how long will people have to wear masks?
Cooking a proper meal every day is long and tedious, especially when you are consumed by The Fear.
This crucial battleground has a reputation for moderation. But moderation in the Trump era has an entirely different meaning.
"If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," intensive care specialist Professor Hugh Montgomery said.
Here by Labor Day, gone by November. How do halloween costume pop up stores work, and are they actually turning any kind of a profit?
Few people had a better 2020 than Paul Mescal, the breakout Irish star of "Normal People." So we'll let him tell you all about it.
Commercials seem to be the new sequels these days.
It was love at first fright.
This is a period of high anxiety for almost everybody. So here are a few tips for how to process news and polls over the final two weeks.
Hang on to your stomach: In two thunderous dashes, supercar maker SSC set multiple production-car speed records.
Guess the cat's out of the bag and in the bowl now.
The detectives who investigate fake stories of military service use many tools, including shame.
The Simpsons annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode has become a Halloween tradition after 30 years on the air. We rank the 30 best segments.
Sacha Baron Cohen still has the power to shock people with his dramatic acting chops as Aaron Sorkin reveals here.
Television has historically failed to depict the survivor experience. "I May Destroy You" finally does it justice.
Each family had their reasons for ending up in harm's way.
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini
secured a point for his team after he scored a stunning last minute equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur.
At the end of her life, Eva Perón was suffering from painful cancer and displaying erratic behavior, and her lobotomy may have been a way to treat both problems.
Comedian James Austin Johnson channels Donald Trump and deconstructs the world of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
How is the legendary Himbo surviving with coronavirus travel restrictions threatening his natural habitat? There's only one way to find out: a weekend of partying in Kavos, Corfu Island, Greece.
Psychological science can now measure and nurture wisdom, superseding the speculations of philosophy and religion.
Mayor Daniel Whipple said that from what he gathered in text messages read to him, the suspect was allegedly interested in trying to kidnap him and causing harm with a knife.
A special "fall cleaning edition" of find the cat.
British street artist Banksy confirmed a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tire as a hula-hoop is his work.
The Atlanta rap titan on his new album "The L.I.B.R.A.," southern hip-hop values, and Kanye's politics, his daughter Deyjah, and why he'll never quit being divisive.
Overcrowded and highly polluted Metro Manila just might fix its wildly expensive traffic jam by overhauling a World War II relic found nowhere else in the world: the jeepney.
Over 6,000 pedestrians were killed by motor vehicles in 2018, the highest number of fatalities since 1990. The rise of a certain car's popularity may be to blame.
Good news: "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you make the generational jump.
Lora DiCarlo said her company's robotic vibrator, the Osé, would redefine the market. But her hyped-up personal brand would be the real master stroke.
We have so much water out there, but we can't really drink it.
Men's locker rooms are, at their simplest, a holding place for men. It holds their belongings, their nakedness, their secrets. But more importantly, a locker room is a symbolic space where men feel freed to reveal their authentic selves, away from the oppressive gaze of women.
Gen Z has an incredible talent for coming up with painfully specific insults for those who don't wear a mask or social distance.
Thanks to support from the community and the world, the Doctor Who villain is rising again.
Hollywood's most dominant box-office force is shifting emphasis away from the blockbuster biz to try to eat Netflix's lunch, accelerating a "direct-to-consumer" strategy that was already under way in the COVID-era of diminishing theatrical returns.
Here's a a custom Star Wars inspired entertainment center built from scratch.
A new AI-inspired study suggests hominins in the eastern Mediterranean forged flint blades in flame.
The New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story is conspiracy candy, and it's the most bizarre story of a truly unbelievable year.
How robotics make the images of food look incredible.
With their miniature ramps, stairs and holes cut into fences and stone walls, the gardens of Kirtlington in Oxfordshire are a haven for wildlife
The story of the fictional Ford Bronco pitchman may be one of the funniest movies of the year. And the new Hulu release could be just the beginning for the character.
