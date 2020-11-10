How Do The iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Note 20 Ultra And Huawei Mate 40 Pro Cameras Stack Up Against One Another?
Nowadays the first thing people check out when buying a phone is the camera that comes with it.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Nowadays the first thing people check out when buying a phone is the camera that comes with it.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
The presidential season finale is here.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Aaron Gibson weighed 480 pounds, but a life of lingering pain — and pill-popping, and the disappointment of the NFL — weighed on him heavier than that. Then came love. Then 30,000 calories a day turned into 1,500 sit-ups — and abs.
The DOJ's head of the election crimes unit resigned in protest.
It's heartwarming to see the amount of effort that was put into creating this space.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto made the rare call to cut away from McEnany's remarks about election fraud during a Trump campaign press conference.
How scholars have traced the word's pronunciation over thousands of years is also really cool.
The coronavirus sent demand for the foldable couch through the roof, and parents are losing it when they can't get one.
"My grandma noticed that we got tricked and sold a non-functioning display instead of the real one."
Not to be confused with its existing ad-less paid tier, Spotify Premium — nope, this would be a separate subscription fee solely for podcasts.
Emory is 11 years old. She has cerebral palsy. She uses a device to talk to her friends. One day, her mom turned it on and smoke came out. She said, "They make it so hard for families that they give up."
This is the final lap during the 2016 Gold Coast Race 3 that helped Sheldon Creed seal his championship.
NightWare helps patients sleep.
The country is grappling with outbreaks acrossing the country, including in El Paso, Texas.
Plants thriving outdoors have a very different temperament than plants indoors.
Itching has myriad causes and mechanisms, many of which remain elusive. Scientists are making headway on parsing its biological underpinnings in hope of better treatments.
Nowadays the first thing people check out when buying a phone is the camera that comes with it.
Why is the same word used to describe the harmless enchantments of literary technique and the cruel buffoonery of contemporary political and economic life?
Yes, we'd all die. But for 21 minutes, we'd have the ride of a lifetime.
It just makes so much sense.
A decade-long, sometimes maddening, occasionally deadly, brainscrambling search for gold in the American West.
Is your state more a fan of mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese?
It's like one long, nightmarish relationship that we can't get out of.
Christian Coleman was poised for a major breakout at the Tokyo Games this summer, but he was suspended for two years for missing drug tests. How did that happen?
"This tastes like vomited peanut butter."
What is life but a series of lessons learned and wisdom shared?
This Thursday, "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you decide to make the generational jump.
Virgin Hyperloop, Elon Musk's vision for a futuristic, high-speed transportation system, reached an important milestone on Sunday after it conducted its first test with human passengers.
Two docuseries about NXIVM present a question: are the people who have escaped a controlling organization the most reliable sources on what happened to them?
They're on the front lines of a relentless and overwhelming news cycle that is pushing them to the edge.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
"Free-body culture" promotes harmony with nature, and today some Germans sunbathe nude, strip down to play sports and even hike in the buff.
How much do most customers know about what really goes on behind the scenes in our local supermarkets — now or before the pandemic?
We hope he's got a handle on things.
She claims that her daughter, whose name is Alexa, has been constantly bullied and "treated like a servant" by other kids.
Adopting little habits is so much less exciting than embracing a big, juicy goal. But you can still do it.
We too would want a TV the size of a wall if we had half a million dollars lying around.
The visitor from Idaho also faces hefty fines.
Walter Tevis, the author of the book upon which the Netflix hit is based, spent his life gambling and drinking in pool halls before turning to chess. But once you know his story, it's stunning that the book ever came out at all.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
With The Strand facing an unclear future, tensions between the owner and her staff are running high.
Magic mushrooms and other hallucinogenic drugs can help ease depression, anxiety, and addiction. The surprise? Those results are often even better when trip takers have a spiritual encounter.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
Eleven questions to ask if you really, really want to have Thanksgiving this year.
"Deepfakes" are cute tricks — but they could change pop for ever.
We'll crush that bridge when we get to it.
A far-ranging conversation with the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist on pandemic life, making music, his new box set, and, yes, his sweatpants.
Aung San Suu Kyi's party claimed victory in a poll that critics say reflects the poor state of justice, peace and human rights in the country.
Of all the John Cage covers, this is one we least expected.