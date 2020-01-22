How Do Snakes Always Wind Up In People's Toilets?
Stories of snakes getting into people's toilets are more frequent than we'd like to hear. How do they get there?
Stories of snakes getting into people's toilets are more frequent than we'd like to hear. How do they get there?
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
Denmark and Finland are consistently voted the happiest countries on Earth. What do these countries have that is missing in America?
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's been 20 years since the tech billionaire bought the Dallas Mavericks, a timeline that has seen the 61-year-old evolve from a disrupting force into one of the league's most formidable constants.
The chef Iliana Regan created a hit Chicago restaurant and wrote a tough, award-winning memoir. But her real dream lives in a cabin in northern Michigan.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Stories of snakes getting into people's toilets are more frequent than we'd like to hear. How do they get there?
The trial began in earnest on Tuesday with a debate over the rules that stretched nearly 13 hours following a weekslong impasse over how the Senate would proceed. Now, Democrats are presenting their case.
Stumbling across an exciting new way to eat eggs can be the difference between making time for breakfast and skipping it entirely.
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
I discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
Uber is attempting to comply with California's AB5 law, which might require it to reclassify its drivers as employees, by letting them set their own price.
Fungal fossils, hundreds of millions of years older than previously known, shed light on the evolution of fungi, plants and the planet's surface.
We've rounded up some of the weirdest — but useful — products we've found on the web in 2020, all of which are on sale now.
Bennet Omalu became famous after telling the world he'd discovered CTE. His fellow brain doctors knew better.
An interview with the late Terry Jones from Mike Sacks's book "Poking a Dead Frog," reflecting on notable Monty Python scenes and how the group's work was almost lost to history.
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
How exactly did this overlooked album surface, nearly 40 years after its original Indian pressing?
Real estate apps and Instagram accounts have become a digital fantasyland for broke millennials
A Chinese man built a custom 6×6 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Power Wheels-esque toy car for his son and it looks awesome if not completely dangerous.
"Say that again to my face, human."
Welcome to the first edition of the McMansion Hell Yearbook, a year-by-year account of how the McMansion came to be. We begin our tour in the cursed year 1970.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
What I learned about masculinity from my father, my father-in-law and my own transition.
We can't help but stan.
"Overall, I think honestly this might be one of the most comprehensive studies of espresso ever."
A few innocuous comments — not even directed at Che — have led to a months-long feud with the "Saturday Night Live" head writer.
Never has someone not want to be at a game more than this mascot.
Tyler Perry's new Netflix movie elevates half-assedness to the level of pure art.
In 1948 the car must have looked like the future to many a prospective auto buyer — that is, had Glenn Davis ever delivered on his promises to mass produce the vehicle.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
At some point, her three stepchildren walked in and saw her breasts.
It may be a concept, but it has some good ideas to consider.
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
The data is in. Pick your new optimized hometown.
The fallout over "American Dirt" reveals the publishing industry's biases and blind spots.
Driver in front of you didn't properly clear the snow off their car? I'll show them!
In January 2000, "American Pyscho" bombed at Sundance. It was just the beginning.
The threat of violence at a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia — and arrest of neo-Nazis — sent other groups into hiding.
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years.
For today only, you can save over $100 on this three-in-one Star Wars arcade cabinet.
Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Drew Magary explains what would suck about Senator Bernie Sanders if he genuinely thought he sucked.
Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died" (featuring… Wesley Snipes?).
How to do the perfect pullup.
The iCloud loophole is back in the news.
And that's just one of the safe's security flaws.
The increasing girth of cars over the past several decades has been a bone of contention, but the end could be in sight.
To give animal-based protein a run for its money, plant-based and lab-grown "meats" will need help from a surprising place.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."