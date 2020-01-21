How Do Drone Strikes Work?
Qassim Suleimani was taken out with an American drone strike — what do we know about how this technology works?
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
Why is she wearing cutoff gloves? Why does she throw the salt like that? We have questions (although we do know how to make lasagna now).
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
We're not going to try to understand the music theory behind negative harmony, but we do really enjoy this version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.
The Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas has a $1 million shopping budget to feed their nautical guests. Here's how they accomplish all of that.
Wolves, avalanches, and months of solitude: a glimpse into life in the Caucasian wilderness.
Oil-and-gas wells produce nearly a trillion gallons of toxic waste a year. An investigation shows how it could be making workers sick and contaminating communities across America.
If you're looking for a way to waste time at the office, look no further than Andrei Kashcha's City Roads project.
We can't imagine how insanely difficult this must have been to create, but we're so glad someone had that kind of time.
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
Getting social media love can save independent stores — sometimes.
Hundreds of people have been sickened by a new coronavirus in at least five countries.
One family, the Broccolis, has long maintained an iron grip on the franchise.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
The plastic shopping bag has long been hunted by state and local policymakers pushing for its extinction. But still it thrives, thanks to the deep-pocketed chemical industry that birthed it and the political influence of retailers and restaurants.
Nearly everything about the Los Angeles appealed to him — the endless sprawl, the two-story apartment houses with outdoor stairways, the hot rods, the jazz clubs, the billboards, the sunrises and sunsets, the boulevards that led to the ocean.
The air-to-air footage of this Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 in flight takes our breath away.
The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial gets underway at 1 PM EST.
The iPhone SE turned out to be a popular phone when it debuted in 2016. And here's why Apple thinks the time is right for the iPhone SE 2.
Today is the official release date of Jeanine Cummins's "ripped-from-the-headlines" migrant crisis novel. Why is everybody so mad about it?
"I murdered this man, welcome to Virginia."
Getting to the bottom of one of the internet's most ridiculously drawn mysteries.
Snooker is one of those sports that relies on absolute silence during match play, which makes it ripe for, uh, disruption.
One of the biggest disagreements over the Senate impeachment trial rules: when senators will decide whether to call witnesses.
They quit their jobs, their religion, their relationships and even quitting itself.
Programmer Davor Jordacevic had a little fun with Google's Cloud Vision API artificial intelligence by giving it a spiraling image of the famous rabbit-duck illusion.
Girl meets boy. Girl beats boy.
Democrats have a lot riding on Trump's impeachment trial, even if the final result seems all but assured.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.
The industry shaped the past decade. It could destroy the next.
Extensive water channels built by indigenous Australians thousands of years ago to trap and harvest eels for food have been revealed after wildfires burned away thick vegetation in the state of Victoria.
The Serengeti has the great wildebeest migration; rural California has the great tumbleweed migration.
Summer sea ice could vanish later this decade, with disastrous consequences. It all depends on the physics of ice.
"You learned what pictures the Public Affairs Officer would release and what he wouldn't," Ben Brody explains. "Soldiers looking calm or stoic. Yes. Soldiers looking angry or frightened or exhausted or confused or lost with eyes like the bottom of the ocean. No."
The Yarrabubba impact likely sent Earth's climate straight from the icehouse into the greenhouse
The 98.6°F human body temperature may no longer be the standard. Scientists point to a marked decrease in inflammation.
One of the drivers thought there was something off when he saw a man walking around with an empty leash. Thankfully for the dog owner, he immediately connected the dots when he later saw a stray dog on its own.
Put in your sex, the decade you were born, and start entering your name below. I'll try to guess your full name before you're done.
And what a child thinks of that advice.
Airlines always board from the left hand side. Why are we forced to enter that way?
One of the things any CES veteran will tell you is that it's impossible to actually see all of CES. They're not kidding — it would be an overstatement to claim that CES takes over the entirety of Las Vegas, but it wouldn't be an egregious one.
A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, has been convicted on dozens of charges after he was filmed extracting a patient's tooth as he stood on a hoverboard, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A team of researchers discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests. The findings have not been tested in patients, but the researchers say they have "enormous potential."
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
Nobody could build a product as janky and thoughtless as HBO Now if they understood the real job that users hire streaming video services.
"There's something odd about this prey, but I can't put my paw on it."
