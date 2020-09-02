How Do Birds Keep Their Nests Clean?
Professor of Biology Michael Murphy explains how the American Robin keeps its nest clean of poop and other things.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
Andrew Christensen finally addressed the elephant in the room during a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska — the folly of boneless chicken wings.
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
What the term actually means, and what it doesn't.
This could make a fun science lesson.
Every California bro that reaches a certain threshold on social media ends up becoming this guy.
Craig returns as the famed MI6 secret agent for one last time. In "No Time To Die," with the help of new and old friends, he tries to stop Safin, played by Rami Malek, from destroying the world as we know it.
Unfettered markets and a rampant culture of meritocracy have eroded the rewards and dignity of work for most Americans. It's time for a new ethic of "contributive justice."
Two new books by Jason Diamond and Eula Biss expose the fraught moral dilemmas of living in the 'burbs.
It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you.
Disney has officially announced the release date of new episodes with Baby Yoda and Mando.
When armed men attacked Black Lives Matter protesters in Philadelphia, a local activist recognized his neighbor among the mob and decided to confront him.
The company has a sophisticated and secret program that is surveilling dozens of private Facebook groups set up by workers, internal documents and reports show.
A cat makes a surprising improvisational entrance in the middle of a piano recital.
The Departments of Corrections use a practice that has been internationally recognized as torture as a stand-in for a safe and humane means of quarantine.
The perfect soundtrack for the fan who likes to go to sleep with the show on.
Maps are artifacts of the time and place they were made. People make mistakes (or lie), and that can snowball over the next couple hundred years. Find out about the incredible ways in which maps distort our world in this fascinating collection.
That request, as well as the three planning documents, are the latest indication that the race for a vaccine may be picking up speed. Months into the pandemic, the US has recorded more than 6 millIon cases and 185,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Hikers in Glacier National Park were filmed running away from a grizzly bear. It should be noted that experts strongly advise not to run from a bear as it could "trigger a natural predator-prey attack response."
Trump should keep that in mind as he pushes for a coronavirus shot.
The mechanics at Garage 54 spent $100 fixing a piece of junk and getting it road ready.
London's new giant glass skyscrapers created their own microclimate.
Writers like the Grimm Brothers and Robert Browning may have shaped the Pied Piper legend into art, but it turns out the story is likely based on an actual historical incident.
Keanu Reeves is notoriously stoic, but during breaks from filming "The Matrix" in 1998, he let his freak flag fly.
History, theology and culture all contribute to the racist attitudes embedded in the white church.
Public health officials and lonely quarantines have led to an unlikely sexual renaissance in the pandemic.
With Amazon money at his disposal, Michael Reeves builds a baby laser that's an ACTUAL baby laser.
One-third of passengers aboard a bus were infected by a fellow passenger, scientists reported.
Business Insider reached out to 49 Costco workers and scoured the web to figure out what meals and Kirkland Signature brand items in the store are considered standout hits.
In early February 2017, 37-year-old collector Zach Tann would unknowingly set in motion one of the biggest scandals in Star Wars collecting history.
Dave Bresnahan never made it past AA, but, thanks to a specially prepared potato, he holds a place in baseball lore.
Dakota Deady goes through great lengths to recreate the hot sauce someone scammed from his dad in this heartwarming short film.
How misogyny in online forums turns into real-life violence.
Did you watch "Parasite" and get a bit jealous of the Park family's sleek, contemporary dwelling? A talented building planner has designed a similarly exquisite model home.
Watch your step.
Some cops give their friends and family union-issued "courtesy cards" to help get them out of minor infractions. The cards embody everything wrong with modern policing.
I met Lisa when my son went over a waterfall.
Young service workers talk about how the coronavirus pandemic has made their occupation even more stressful, with customers tipping poorly and refusing to wear masks.
In the frum community, porn and masturbation are banned and disdained. Still, a small group of amateur pornographers are risking it all to turn their neighbors on.
After its appearance in 'The Italian Job,' the Lamborghini Miura gained superstar status across the car world.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
Only four guys in the NBA shot 90% from the free throw line in 2019. How much hope does that give the rest of us?
In his first interview since finishing "Star Wars" and that unguarded address from a Hyde Park stage, he explains how both platforms inspired him to make a stand, but for very different reasons.
If anyone could outsmart a wildfire, it would seem to be Tad Jones, who lived for decades in a California forest, more a friend of nature than of man.
Rory Reid reviews the 2020 Ferrari Roma, "a car designed for people who don't necessarily like Ferraris." That is, if you've got $225,000 to spare.
