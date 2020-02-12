Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

DOES IT HAVE T9?

1 digg justine-haupt.com

Why a rotary cellphone? Because in a finicky, annoying, touchscreen world of hyperconnected people using phones they have no control over or understanding of, I wanted something that would be entirely mine, personal, and absolutely tactile,while also giving me an excuse for not texting.

THERE'S NO THERE THERE

strongtowns.org

You know those rows of fake building facades with nothing behind them that you see on a movie set, like for an old Western? They're, of course, carefully shot from a limited range of angles during film production to disguise the fact that these places are all hat and no cattle. Well, this trick is not just for Hollywood anymore.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample