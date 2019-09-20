Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'I'M COMFORTABLE'
vanityfair.com

For the first time since coming out as trans, the actor speaks to a trans journalist, Thomas Page McBee, about joy, creativity, and the "misinformation and lies" embedded in anti-trans legislation. Plus, an exclusive clip from Page's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

WAIT FOR IT
jalopnik.com

Automakers aren't perfect. Hold on, before you slap me, just hear me out: Quality control is generally damn good among modern carmakers, but mistakes still happen. Thankfully, they're usually not big, dangerous mistakes, but more often something minor — and I suppose a bit embarrassing. Something like the thing that's wrong with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x