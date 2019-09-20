How Different Ages Reacts To Spilling Water, In A Nutshell
There is a stark difference between how a 15-year-old handles a spill compared to a 80-year-old.
In the April 23 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is available exclusively on Spotify, Rogan encouraged healthy young people to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"The Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr. asked people in Boston if they thought Boston was a racist city.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It was a fun trick while it lasted.
For decades, development of a scruffy lot on the edge of the South Street historic district has divided residents. Now our critic supports a new plan.
There's a long, and problematic, history behind Netflix's latest hit "Stowaway."
If you want to capture how truly fast these cars are, you need a static camera.
The set of rocks strewn throughout Baltimore likely represent a slice of prehistoric seafloor from a now-vanished ocean.
For the first time since coming out as trans, the actor speaks to a trans journalist, Thomas Page McBee, about joy, creativity, and the "misinformation and lies" embedded in anti-trans legislation. Plus, an exclusive clip from Page's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Australian smarts and Chinese industrial might made solar power the cheapest power humanity has seen — and no one saw it coming.
Good news: Prancer, the 13-pound gremlin Chihuahua who hates men and children, and was described as a "vessel for a traumatized Victorian child," has been adopted by a 36-year-old single lesbian in Connecticut.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Yes, Tucker wants you to keep kids safe, and the best way to do that is to send an army of Fox News conspiracy goons to the playground to have their parents arrested," the late night host riffed.
A case about a high school student acting like a high school student raises difficult First Amendment questions.
During a debate over whether to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in schools, Republican state representative Ray Garofalo steps in it after saying they should teach the "good" of slavery.
Laid-off chefs used the platform to sell food during the pandemic. As restaurants reopen, many former staffers are reconsidering their career paths.
For decades, rumors have persisted that in the 1996 offseason, Michael Jordan considered leaving the Bulls to play for the Knicks. We go behind the scenes of the incredible, potentially league-shifting 24-hour dance between MJ and the Knicks.
Bernard Hsu breaks down what went wrong in this young man's body after making an ill-advised chug of pre-workout supplement powder.
NASA gave SpaceX a coveted contract for a lunar mission, and Blue Origin plans to fight it.
100 days into the Biden administration, the White House is a tight ship run by a cadre of longtime Biden loyalists.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"It's very unusual that you booked me for this conference because as a whistleblower it's my obligation personally and professionally to ask, is this you?"
The controversy that embroiled enterprise software maker Basecamp this week began more than a decade ago, with a simple list of customers.
It just feels like a conversation between friends, and that's what makes it so funny.
The "hygiene hypothesis" says early contact with microbes trains our immune systems. But what happens after a year of distancing?
Here's why each runway is numbered twice and what it has to do with compasses directions.
Meet the overachiever.
After a year marked by death and disease, leaning into colors that recall literal shit may have only felt fitting.
The best way to deal with a problem is to chew on it.
An excerpt from Bini Adamczak's book "Yesterday's Tomorrow: On the Loneliness of Communist Specters and the Reconstruction of the Future."
Behind the scenes from starter cells to a finished vaccine.
The overtaking is accomplished with such infuriating casualness.
Automakers aren't perfect. Hold on, before you slap me, just hear me out: Quality control is generally damn good among modern carmakers, but mistakes still happen. Thankfully, they're usually not big, dangerous mistakes, but more often something minor — and I suppose a bit embarrassing. Something like the thing that's wrong with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson.
How 1971′s DC street clash between soldiers and hippies changed America, for better or worse.
A humorous history lesson in how the United States got the moniker America perhaps against all odds.
Globe-trotting diners flock to the Willows Inn's serene Northwest setting. But former employees say faked ingredients, sexual harassment and an abusive kitchen are the real story.
"If someone wants to post a sunscreen meme, it's cool. I'm happy to give the internet some laughs," he said.
The wonderful and sometimes baffling ways people laugh on the internet around the world.
The self-styled champion of individual liberty wants you to call government agents to punish Americans for their parenting.
In the next 10 years millions of old electric car batteries will need to be recycled or discarded.
On some guesses he wasn't too off, on others, well, he was.
The chief executive has cultivated his image as an exemplar of American gun culture, but video of his clumsy marksmanship — and details regarding his Rodeo Drive shopping trips — tells another story.
Home prices in the US are at a 15-year high due to low mortgage rates and limited inventory.
This gunfight scene is unlike anything we've seen before in Hollywood movies.