👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'TIL TROUBLE DO US PART

5 diggs gq.com

Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

2 diggs

We are in the in-between! Not a Friday, not yet a Monday, but there are excellent bargains to be found nonetheless.

GAME ON

20 diggs

Any Nintendo fan hunting for deals will know that they don't come around all that often, but even Nintendo can't escape the frenzy of Black Friday. Here's what bargains we've found for the Nintendo fan in your life.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample