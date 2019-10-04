The 2019 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves. While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.
A titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way just 3.5 million years ago, sending a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and out into deep space.
Got a presentation coming up? Heading to a conference? Make a great impression by strengthening your public speaking skills with the Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion, now just $12.99.
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
For nearly four decades now, Michael Kors has been one of the most persistent and winning personalities in fashion—a designer with rare talent who has blended luxury and popularity to create a global empire. But the question is, with the internet upending the industry, how will he push forward? Kors answers as only he can: By going big and doing it all.
Like many other queer writers and activists of his generation, Lou Sullivan lived a painfully short life: he died in 1991, at the age of thirty-nine, from complications related to AIDS. But he left behind a wealth of material, thirty years of diaries chronicling, in joyous detail, his emerging sense of self, his relationships, and his daily triumphs.
As debate rages over whether Todd Phillips’s upcoming ‘Joker’ valorizes a type of violence that currently plagues American society, it’s helpful to look back on the character’s origins (or lack thereof) to truly understand what he represents
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It’s the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares. Jeannie Vanasco has had plenty of nightmares, but the story she tells in “Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl” is not one of revenge. It’s about violence and forgiveness.
Trump’s tweet followed remarks the senator gave Friday about Trump’s appeals for Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden. Romney called the conduct "brazen and unprecedented" and also "wrong and appalling."
Now that Sports Illustrated’s three owners, Meredith Corp., Authentic Brands Group, and TheMaven, have completed the callous layoff of half of Sports Illustrated’s newsroom and finalized a deal that gives control of the publication to TheMaven, a wannabe tech company helmed by notorious scumbags Ross Levinsohn and James Heckman, the future of Sports Illustrated is coming into focus. It’s not pretty.