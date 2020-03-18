How Computers' Dynamic Memory Works — And How It Decides What To Forget
Gonna do our best to remember this.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
Our regular meme rankings are on hold, because the internet is really only talking about one thing these days.
No one alive has experienced an economic plunge this sudden.
Props to Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo, who managed to sing the song in the original key.
Hand soap has taken a more prominent position in all of our lives, but Mrs. Meyer's has been popular for years.
What is chloroquine, and why do Elon Musk and President Trump think it holds promise?
If you see a small 5 of spades card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
One of the biggest pandemics in recent history shows the importance of social distancing.
You too can build a phone that feels good to use.
Gone are the tourists. Gone are the Vespas. The cityscape of Rome is completely unrecognizable during Italy's coronavirus crisis.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
They've started to give me too much information.
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
How did we get here? Well, from "Rogue," of course — but even that game wasn't created in a vacuum.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
Mitigation can buy us time, but only suppression can get us to where we need to be.
In 1919, a second wave of cases of the previous year's flu lead to the sudden death of the hockey championship.
Ryan Trahan spent three months building a 4,000 pound boat made out of ice and attempt to sail the length of the world's hottest lake.
Columbia's David Ho is leading a group that's trying to compress a five-year process into one.
If you're now working at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have a moment when you realize that your Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it anymore. Here are a few things you can do to get the most out of your bandwidth.
Intelligence Chair Richard Burr's selloff came around the time he was receiving daily briefings on the health threat.
Dallas Mildenhall used obscure science to crack cases all over the world. Then a murder took place in his own backyard.
Just some great, beautiful shorts about the outdoors.
This simple electronic game has thousands of phrases to keep us guessing, and gives us all something to keep our minds busy.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
You can be a careful driver and still, you wouldn't have been able to avoid incidents like this.
They were 31 men at the bottom of the world exploring uncharted territory. What followed was one of the most terrifying survival stories of all time.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
Things are grim right now, which is probably why this utterly delightful video is going viral.
A new survey shows that baby boomers, one of the groups of people most likely to experience complications from COVID-19, are also the least likely to worry about contracting it.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and basketball player Donovan Mitchell were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
Government exercises, including one last year, made clear that the US was not ready for a pandemic like the coronavirus. But little was done.
An injection of magma under Norris Geyser Basin may be why the region is five inches higher today than it was 20 years ago.
Cats are graceful, agile creatures, but can they squeeze themselves through a four-inch hole?
Slovenia-based creative Jure Tovrljan incorporated "social distancing" and other measures to famous marks.
How the global economy is being overturned by men in flip flops.
Everyone has a past, but not everyone's past includes a stranger imprisoned in a bunker for the last 30 years. "