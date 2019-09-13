After years in athletic apparel, Revtown’s founders took the best parts of workout gear — comfort, flexibility and durability — and applied them to denim. The result? Crazy comfort and solid style at a killer price.
The Planet of the Apes Live Arena Show was an initiative of British company Television Character Promotions (TVC), which, thanks to deals it had made with Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel comics, organized ape interventions across the UK from 1975 to 1978 as well as running the official British Planet of the Apes Fan Club.
DJI became famous for drone photography but their 4K HDR action camera, the Osmo, features front and rear recording with unrivaled stability. It's a top of the line action cam and you can get it for $50 off today.
The Guardian, Britain’s leading liberal newspaper with a global reputation for independent and critical journalism, has been successfully targeted by security agencies to neutralize its adversarial reporting of the ‘security state’, according to newly released documents and evidence from former and current Guardian journalists.
In Revtown’s book, 3 things make great jeans: comfort, function, durability. Their jeans are made with proprietary, Italian-milled denim that’s tough as nails and totally mobile. You have to check out these jeans.
In the hottest Alaskan summer on record, amid countless signs of a climate in crisis, a camera phone captured a Republican fundraiser on Kenai Peninsula.
Judging from the laughs and smiles, you'd never know that they are a few dozen miles from the Swan Lake Fire, now burning for over three months. But the mood is giddy because a surprise caller is on speaker -- President Trump.
You wouldn't think that chess players, who sit for hours on end and only extend their arms from time to time, would struggle with weight loss. But they do. Inside the very real, very bizarre metabolic phenomenon gripping chess.