This Sketch About How Climate Scientists Will React When The Sh*t Really Hits The Fan Is Too Real
"You know when you shoulda helped? In 1999, when I wrote the article!"
"You know when you shoulda helped? In 1999, when I wrote the article!"
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"You know when you shoulda helped? In 1999, when I wrote the article!"
Doing chores around the house is never fun, but getting these tasks out of the way sooner than later will save you a headache later.
Director Martin McDonagh's latest film "The Banshees Of Inisherin" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two friends who abruptly hit a very rocky patch in their years long friendship.
Since 10 fans were killed at a Travis Scott event, artists from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles have been stopping their shows at the first sign of trouble. Safety experts explain why - and how it started with Oasis.
The night of the killing, a trail of brake fluid led police to the billionaire's damaged Ferrari, parked at a mansion belonging to one of Thailand's richest families.
Lizzo overconfidently downs a wing smothered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce and quickly regrets her life choices.
The WNBA athlete was convicted on drug charges on Thursday, in a Moscow court.
Two Sandy Hook parents are suing the conspiracy theorist for $150 million, meaning Jones would likely have to sell his $300,000 pretend army truck to pay up.
Some flashlights on Amazon are promising lumens of up to 90,000. Here's what you're actually getting and why the site should maybe police its listings better.
Save $50 on this versatile blender, and quickly make everything from smoothies to dough in a snap.
Behind the scenes of the conflict between the New Yorker and its longtime archivist.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The story that Vin Scully told about Madison Bumgarner killing a rattlesnake is one for the ages. (From 2016)
This week we've also got new Pokemon Fidough, "I'm assembling a team" and the friends you should have by the time you're 30.
"She said the votes were barely counted. Then she said she was winning seven out of 10. Then she said the votes were not counted yet. Then she said she won," said Colbert.
Since co-directing 2014's "John Wick," the stuntman turned director has revamped what action movies look like, with star vehicles for everyone from Brad Pitt to Charlize Theron to Ryan Reynolds.
Here's what you need to know if you're planning on purchasing an electric vehicle in the US.
"At one point, he even tried to give himself COVID," quipped the late night host, as he tried to regain his composure from the schadenfreude.
A local battle over the future of atomic energy is becoming a bellwether for nations trying to slow climate change while still keeping the lights on.
"Thank you for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!'"
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The "Macarena" and its associated dance were impossible to escape in 1996. Here's a breakdown of how Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruíz had no idea what they unleashed on the world and how it still reverberates today.
Forget Netflix: millions are now tuning into to watch little yellow plane icons move across a map of the world.
It's always for the best to be prepared for an emergency situation. In today's world, that means having a bugout bag.
For most people a salad is one of the more boring lunch options out there — but it doesn't have to be that way. Internet Shaquille identifies the main reasons people hate salads, and gives us some recipes to make eating them easier and tastier.
Andres Beckett dreamed of competing in a punishing rodeo event known as the Suicide Race. But more difficult than charging down the race's dangerously steep track was earning a spot on the starting line.
How well do you know your brands? In this video, you'll be presented with both a famous logo and an incorrect version of it. Spotting the real one is trickier than you'd think.
If it continues, we may have to institute what's called a "negative leap second" - and some engineers say that would wreak havoc on IT systems.
From their fairy-tale wedding to sharing an umbrella in the rain, photos taken over the years offer a glimpse into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.
The Autech Zagato Stelvio AZ1 is literally one big quirk disguised as a car.
On the day of President Biden's inauguration, John Eastman suggested looking for voting irregularities in Georgia — and asked for help in getting paid the $270,000 he had billed the Trump campaign.
I completed America's most disgusting treat.
Here's a breakdown of several curious Arabic idioms that will leave you scratching your heads.
The climate crisis is making extreme heat waves more frequent. Cities can ease them with thoughtful design.
Fake copyright claims are being weaponized on the internet.
Two years after closing its PAC, the company has quietly begun giving away money again — starting with the Republican Attorneys General Association.
Speaking on "Late Night with Seth Myers", the actor shares how he secretly travelled to Chicago as a teenager to audition for the "Dreamgirls" musical.
Klondike officials said they will look to bring back the Choco Taco 'in the coming years' in response to uproar following its discontinuation
A robber with an AR-15 was no match for this elderly California liquor store owner who was ready.
Why have so many messages from top government officials disappeared?
A lawyer for two parents suing Jones said the emails showed that Infowars at one point in 2018 was making over $800,000 per day.
A YouTuber with five million subscribers filmed a dramatic video saying he feared for his life after his plane had to turn around and go back to New York. A pilot weighs in on what went wrong.
Adventures in Success' director, Jay Buim, talks us through his favourite videotape oddities, from alien musicals to stylish 80s gore-fests.
The Infowars host unsuccessfully tried to remain "in character" during a legal proceeding.
During Alex Jones's trial it was revealed that his lawyers sent opposition lawyer Mark Bankston a digital copy of his phone, dating back two years, including his text messages and made no attempt to shield the information.
"We're enjoying sex way less because of it."
In 2011, Jennifer Coolidge's agent came to her with an offer: A theater in London was putting on a production of the musical "Legally Blonde," based on the 2001 film.