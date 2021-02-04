👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

OKURRR!

22 diggs themuse.jezebel.com

After years of debates about the lack of female rappers, Nicki Minaj updated the blueprint for success and Cardi multiplied the wealth of talent and resurrected the idea that numerous women who controlled their own stories could dominate rap at once. Never again would there only be one.

'A CALL FOR HEIGHTENED VIGILANCE'

227 diggs eater.com

While the pandemic is easing in many places, and millions stand to be vaccinated in the coming months, continued community spread and new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 make this moment riskier for workers and diners alike.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample