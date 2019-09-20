How Big Are The Most Well-Known Fictional Dragons? Here's A Fun Size Comparison
How big is Mushu from "Mulan" compared to Smaug the dragon from "The Hobbit"?
How big is Mushu from "Mulan" compared to Smaug the dragon from "The Hobbit"?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
F1 has a new set of rules for 2022. But will the new regulations actually increase overtaking?
Here's why women have been banned from Mount Athos, a northeastern peninsula in Greece.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How big is Mushu from "Mulan" compared to Smaug the dragon from "The Hobbit"?
China has been accused of causing "catastrophic" damage in the highly-disputed South China Sea. You can see the problem from space.
Whether you're working at a desk all day or relaxing after a hard day on your feet, some extra support sounds like a good idea. Treat those feet!
It's been nearly a decade since the band released new music, but they're back again with a summer banger.
The notorious financier pedophile told exaggerated stories of his time in intelligence circles — but some of those stories may have been, at least partially, true
An unlikely collaboration has solved a longstanding snail survival mystery in the Society Islands in French Polynesia.
You know you're mad when just typing on the phone isn't enough to convey your rage.
Operations are now underway to restore a failing computer on the storied space telescope.
The specter of inflation has many companies looking for locations where their workers — and their customers — have more spending power.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Online, "Matte Nox" flaunts a lavish lifestyle on his Instagram: partying w/models, driving his Porsche, buying Gucci rings. In reality, he is Matthew Tunstall, the architect of two PACs that raised millions by impersonating Trump
This is no longer swimming. This is a gravity-defying stunt.
This week, we're really grappling with what it means to be human, with all its burdens and its traumas. Here are just a few, in case you'd forgotten to worry about them.
You would not want to be caught in the middle of a microburst like this.
Investigation shows scale of big food corporations' market dominance and political power.
The limited presence of Anthony Bourdain's former girlfriend serves to beg more questions than it answers in Morgan Neville's documentary about the beloved chef, writer and globetrotter.
Here's the maddening reason behind this nearly empty parking lot in the heart of New York City.
The president's speech about the sanctity of the vote did not go far enough.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The flight will also include company founder Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk, 82 — who was older than Oliver Daemen is now back in the early 1960s, when she first trained to be an astronaut.
Gav from The Slow Mo Guys shatters a wine glass using only sound and records it in 187,500 FPS, which is more than 7,000 times slower than the human eye.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
We really love the combination of booze, nature and arts in every Whiskey Peak glass and decanter. Having a mountain at the bottom of every nightcap is something special.
We're not dealing with expensive corporate server farms here — this is distributed storage that offers security and speed without the subscription fee.
"The truer something is, the more penalized you are for articulating it."
Dollar General stores are carpeting rural American towns. Here's the strategy the went behind the decision to have them pop up in small towns all across the United States.
Matthew Sherrill tagged along with a couple of local history obsessives to explore some of the dozens of unmarked paths that lead to what were once major attractions — places some want to stay a secret.
Health officials have closed beaches and are testing for bacteria before opening them back up to swimmers.
The author of "White Fragility" discusses her new book, "Nice Racism," in a new interview with Isaac Chotiner.
The Olympic Games are proof that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, nationalism, and feats of strength.
Curtis tries his best to name various accents by asking them to sing a song and say something spicy.
Julia Ducournau's new film is "a nightmarish yet mischievously comic barrage of sex, violence, lurid lighting and pounding music".
Otis the dog is not that easily starstruck.
Don't panic. You can still enjoy a summer holiday outdoors.
Mohammed Gamal shares this extraordinary footage of an excavator dismounting a trailer, and we have to tip our hat to this extremely patient driver.
The story behind "Coffin Flop," a hilarious moment from the second season of Tim Robinson's Netflix comedy show "I Think You Should Leave," featuring interviews with the prop maker, directors and stunt coordinators.
Why did so many Americans receive strange packages they didn't think they'd ordered?
DaLeigh explains that extremely low wages, a no-water rule and poor treatment of employees makes Dollar Tree a terrible place to work.
The petite and vulnerable, perhaps breedable or submissive and breedable copypastas come from fanfiction circles.
Critics said the pandemic would make the industry flee San Francisco and its southern neighbor, Silicon Valley. But tech can't seem to quit its gravitational center.
Former editor David Hollingworth talks us through the final, grisly details.
Lektor, the voiceover technique that is used — having a single male voice say all the lines in Polish over the original voices of the actors — is unlike anything we've seen before.
ER doctors wanted to hospitalize the young man to help ease his withdrawal from opioid dependence. But he declined because he couldn't afford it. His mom says no one told him he had financial options.
Time is moving too quickly — and I'm far from the only one who thinks so.
Biden recently issued an executive order promising the "right to repair." Here's what that actually means.