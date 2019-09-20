How Ben Affleck's Canceled Batman Movie Might've Been The Best Comic Book Movie Never Made
Someone cobbled together what the scrapped Batman movie starring Ben Affleck would've been about and we really missed out on something great.
Getting enough sleep isn't just about feeling good: it can improve your brain function, your physical performance and even your appearance. Here's how much sleep different age groups need.
Is this truly the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
An animal in the lake at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte got the attention of golf fans during the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. Is it a catfish or something more sinister? You decide.
The largest city in New Jersey is piloting a two-year program to give cash directly to residents living below the poverty line.
Here's what $100,000 gets you in Brooklyn.
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci over claims that gain-of-function research was tied to COVID-19. Dr. Fauci wasn't having it.
The claims have provoked difficult conversations about creative originality, and who has the right to tell stories of racial trauma and violence.
The Defense Minister of Russia said he was considering using the DNA of 3,000-year-old Scythian warriors to clone an army. Is it actually possible?
It seems easy at first glance, but interpretations of this equation has varied.
Here's where to start.
How the policing of sex work affects strippers and what we gain from decriminalization.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This amazing research out of MIT could have big implications for gadgets and fashion.
Need some extra storage for photos or games? This top-selling micro SD card is 30% off right now.
Europeans are often blown away when they experience American cities. Here are some of the key differences between cities on the two continents.
The first space tourist left Earth 20 years ago aboard a Russian rocket. Now, private companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are offering trips to the stars — for those who can pay.
Ziwe Fumudoh, host of "Ziwe" on Showtime, opens up to InStyle about bringing her famous Instagram Live show to the small screen.
This hungry lion wanted a piece of the impala a leopard had killed.
"On my first date after I was diagnosed, he asked why I didn't want to try his smoothie, and I thought, 'Oh, no—here it goes.'"
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The son of Italy's last king has tapped his teen granddaughter to eventually lead the House of Savoy, pretenders to Italy's defunct throne. "Totally illegitimate," says a rival clan.
When in doubt, always try LinkedIn.
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
Want the coast-to-coast glory of our National Parks on your coffee table? This book is worth every single penny.
With decades of philanthropic involvement under her belt, Melinda Gates has become something of a philanthropic role model. And her divorce from Bill Gates opens a new chapter for giving opportunities.
Twenty years ago, Heath Ledger flexed his leading-man talents in an absurd-yet-fun action movie about medieval jousting. But the real takeaway was the friendships he made along the way with Paul Bettany, Mark Addy and Alan Tudyk.
Overwork culture is thriving; we think of long hours and constant exhaustion as a marker of success. Given what we know about burnout, why do we do give in?
Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, spotlighted in a 2017 documentary "The Problem With Apu," has been critiqued as a racist caricature. What do Indians think of this character?
Pet adoptions have spiked during the pandemic. Now is the time to change outdoor dog culture for the benefit of people, public lands, wildlife and the dogs themselves.
The A24 fantasy film starring Dev Patel comes out July 30.
Under a highway, beautiful structures offer food, healthcare, showers and a free "store" — as well as a strong sense of community.
Your feet have a lot of little muscles that help support your arches, help you balance, move your toes and more. Here are ways to give them a little attention after what's been for many a very sedentary year.
Luca Stricagnoli proves that classical music sounds even more magical on a banjo.
We're against rocking a lean for the swagger, but we don't want our book collection to topple. These book ends keep everything neatly in place.
Calorie counting may not necessarily lead to weight loss for everyone, because our bodies consume and burn energy in different ways.
It was apparently a tough landing as the runway was only 800 meters long.
Humanity has sent spacecraft and landers to the Red Planet since the space age began. Now, we know which microbes might have survived the trip, says geneticist Christopher Mason.
It could be a result of a video compression algorithm glitch, but we prefer to think his face was actually attacked by static bees.
Buying a flipped house can come with unforeseen complications, especially if the renovations were hastily done. Here are the things you should do before you commit to buying a flipped house.
In the age of Amazon and e-books, these bookstores have faced more challenges than ever, but many have been able to persevere and remain treasured parts of their communities
First of all, getting a license in Europe is a much more involved process than it is in the United States.
An Egyptian mummy that, for decades, had been thought to be the remains of an ancient male priest had something unusual in its pelvis area.
We met on Reddit last year at the start of the pandemic.
Need to split water into two? No problem, just grab a superhydrophobic knife.
"I think this was a story where life is stranger than fiction," says the author of the book that inspired the film.
The April jobs report is fueling concern in some circles over a $300 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits. Its true effect is hard to judge, however.