How Belgium Has Functioned Without A Government For Nearly Two Years
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
Shirley Curry, 84, has cultivated a following on YouTube with her charming videos of journeys through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
COVID naysayers have cherrypicked a new piece of data to bolster their claims. This thinking isn't just morally repugnant—it's also a flat-out misunderstanding of the statistics.
Rory Reid reviews the 2020 Ferrari Roma, "a car designed for people who don't necessarily like Ferraris." That is, if you've got $225,000 to spare.
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
The acclaimed novelist lost her beloved husband—the father of her children—as COVID-19 swept across the country. She writes through their story, and her grief.
Five years ago, both diners and restaurant workers pushed back against efforts to go tip-free, even as big-name players like Danny Meyer made it core to their businesses. Has the pandemic changed their attitudes?
Technology gave us the dream of a cocooned future. Now we're living it.
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.
Tenants on rent strike in Bushwick have made an interesting discovery: their landlord might owe them thousands of dollars in back rent and rent-stabilized leases.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou experimented with a variety of ingredients and compared three different chocolate cake recipes with over 20 ingredients: from minimal to maximal.
Video of an alleged gang rape in Egypt was so widely shared that it had a name: "The Fairmont Incident." So why wasn't anyone charged?
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Building an equitable restaurant — a place where all workers are paid fairly, have benefits and can work in an anti-discriminatory environment — is going to take a near-total undoing of the way most restaurants are run.
The Kremlin's foes have a much higher chance of succumbing to rare poisons than the general population. Why? Who poisoned Alexei Navalny? And what does it mean for Russia?
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
Year-over-year median prices of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments across the top five rental markets went down, while median prices in smaller cities went up.
Despite what cable news is saying every day, a mass migration to the suburbs isn't happening.
Alexis Gay channels the feelings of every New Yorker that ends up moving to the city by the bay.
A new book argues that the threat of secession has never left American politics.
Drew Gooden explains why the laugh track is going out of style with the changing attitudes of TV watchers.
The TraffickingHub campaign has convinced millions of people that one of the largest porn platforms needs to go.
For its non-Black, liberal fans, basketball exists in a sort of triple consciousness.
As headlines trumpet the alleged exodus of New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple, comedian Ronnie Lordi made a supercut of Leonardo DiCaprio movies to explain why he ain't leaving.
Starting today, September 1, "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" players will be able to deck out their island homes with official Joe Biden yard signs as part of the campaign's broader initiative to organize voters online this fall.
The backlash to Tyra Banks' iconic reality show is growing louder — but don't confuse criticism for cancellation.
With Election Day on the horizon, many companies are giving their employees the day off to vote. But Old Navy is taking a different approach to get employees involved in the democratic process.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
A decade ago, the star's music was ubiquitous. Today, it's niche. How did a genre defined by popularity become unpopular?
Yes, but it's risky to procrastinate.
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
Deprive people of interactions with peers, and their social skills will atrophy. This is yet another side effect of the pandemic.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
I knew when I took this job it would come with online and offline slings and arrows.
This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo's platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.
Current and former workers at Carta, a hot Silicon Valley fintech company, said they were belittled, excluded and punished if they spoke up.
A growing body of research is raising concerns about the cardiac consequences of the coronavirus.
How these sparrows began singing a new song in a sudden unprecedented shift.
Trump's first international trip was supposed to cast him as an independent leader who rewrote the diplomacy rulebook. Instead he wound up looking like a Saudi lapdog.
While SpaceX didn't pull off a doubleheader Sunday launch like it planned, the company still managed a rare feat.
Silfra, in Þingvellir, Iceland, is where the Eurasian and North American continental plates meet. Technically you're diving between two continents, but reality isn't always that clear cut.
