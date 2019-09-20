How Artificial Intelligence Can Design An Enzyme That Can Eat Entire Plastic Containers
ColdFusion breaks down how scientists are figuring out how to hack nature to solve our plastic pollution problem. What's the catch?
ColdFusion breaks down how scientists are figuring out how to hack nature to solve our plastic pollution problem. What's the catch?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
ColdFusion breaks down how scientists are figuring out how to hack nature to solve our plastic pollution problem. What's the catch?
The state just passed some of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws. It also has one of the highest rates of abortion nationally. Inside the coming clash between politics and practice.
Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan went down to the National Rifle Association's annual meeting and created some of the most powerful journalism about the events of the past couple weeks.
Spray, scrub and brush your fur baby all at once in a single soothing motion. Bath time doesn't have to be stressful.
Body language experts, "professional" opinions, Lance Bass lip-syncing testimony—it took a grim toll.
This South Korean five-member a cappella group perfectly replicate the audial experience of playing "Street Fighter 2."
The gap between vehicular deaths and firearm deaths is certainly narrowing. But the leading cause of death among youth in the U.S. depends on how you slice the data.
Shopping malls won over a wide range of admirers, from teens to seniors, by providing something they couldn't find in their public parks or sidewalks: a safe pedestrian experience.
He just ruined the bit. Everyone was making fun of the movie online and he thought he could join in on the fun. Just totally ended that for all of us. Like when our parents joined Facebook, just ruined that too.
Some Nintendo 64 classics are getting an HD makeover.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Zizaran says Blizzard should be ashamed of itself for the lengths they go to take people's money with "Diablo Immortal."
A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate in the House January 6 committee's investigation.
InstrumentManiac can play this same lick on 91 instruments and you have to applaud his commitment to the bit.
Those supposed advantages over IPOs haven't panned out.
On average you'd need to spend 56 full-time working hours in order to afford rent in one of America's 25 largest cities.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains why cops aren't legally obligated to risk their lives to protect you.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, legitimate importers were scammed out of millions trying to supply American hospitals and businesses with vital protective equipment.
The world's biggest turbines are nearly twice the size of a standard turbine and the Statue of Liberty.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Neekolul became an internet sensation after lip syncing to "Oki Doki Boomer" wearing a a Bernie Sanders 2020 crop top, racking up over 22 million views. Where'd she go?
The Chevy Bolt EV's starting price has dropped 27 percent since the 2021 model year, even as semiconductor shortages, pandemic-related factory shutdowns, and high battery metal prices have raised new car prices.
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
YouTuber RealLifeLore recently made a popular video saying California's high speed rail project had failed but his premise is completely wrong. Alan Fisher delivered a powerful response that forced the original video maker to take it down and say he was "incredibly embarrassed over it."
Accuracy isn't the issue — it's accessibility.
Have a hard time making out conversations in certain environments? These lovely Bluetooth earbuds are designed to help you out.
"I realized he thinks I'm Stiller so I can foul a little more," Sandler quipped. "I let him have it."
If you had a nickel for all the nickel deposits carmakers need.
There's a time and a place for dad jokes: Constantly and everywhere.
Amy Hoggart interviewed NRA attendees who felt the timing of Texas's worst school shooting was really unfair to the festivities.
If you've ever wanted to learn how to do a donut with your car, Lifehacker has your back. Here's what you'll need to do it safely, and instructions on how to try it.
"Glee" star Matthew Morrison defended himself in an Instagram video after it was reported he was fired from "So You Think You Can Dance" for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.
Den of Geek turns 15 in 2022 and what a 15 years it's been! Here are the moments from the past decade-and-a-half that have helped shape entertainment as we know it.
"My goal is to share an option for queer and BIPOC folks who are looking to put down roots, and who may have never thought homeownership was an attainable goal."
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Donald Trump Jr. proudly hawks products that supposedly are "designed and embroidered in the USA" — but Jimmy Kimmel ordered some and revealed the actual place it was made.
"Our girls need someone to be with them more than we are now."
From a young age we are primed to choose a favourite colour, but strangely as we grow up our preference often changes — and it's largely due to influences outside our control.
Joseph Kosinski explains how he shot one of the most memorable scenes from "Top Gun: Maverick."
"I've been reluctant to write what I know about the FBI's scheme because the tale is so complicated that I'm still not sure I fully understand it."
The PS5 company has created a new subsidiary to create space lasers to improve satellite communication.
The Mike Judge created comedy will begin streaming, on Paramount+, on June 23, 2022.
Trump officials privately mocked the Maine Republican in the run-up to Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, predicting it'd be easy to get the pro-choice senator to vote for a seemingly anti-cho...
The trial became an online phenomenon, thanks in large part to the creators and influencers who pivoted their accounts to focus solely on the trial, almost universally with pro-Depp stance.
The Verrückt, the tallest water slide in the world with speeds up to 70 miles per hour, was a case study in why safety is way more important than breaking any records.
Dad deserves to actually hear his music — not street noise. This QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones from Bose are 15% off, and code GIFTWRAP50 will save you 50% on gift wrapping.
Nebraska Republicans say a new canal will keep their water from being pilfered by Colorado. Water experts say it won't really do anything.