Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
TAKIN' CARE OF VIZ-NESS

Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.

just what we need, more straight white males
thereader.mitpress.mit.edu

Alexander Monea, author of "The Digital Closet," argues that the internet became straight by suppressing everything that is not, forcing LGBTQIA+ content into increasingly narrow channels.

'COLLECT THEM LIKE POKEMON CARDS'
vice.com

It's simple mathematics: Smooth brains plus a new lease on social life equals the return of crushing. Crushing hard.

i blame mark zucerkberg, personally
techcrunch.com

What happens when you're out of content to scroll through and react to on the internet? What's there to keep you engaged whether the content makes you angry, sad, happy or all of the above at once?

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x